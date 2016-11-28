Cultivating true Christmas joy in a materialistic culture

By Jennifer Uebbing

Catholic News Agency

8 days ago

The Christmas tree and the dome of St. Peter's Basilica are seen after a tree lighting ceremony at the Vatican Dec. 9. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Eighty-one percent of 18- to 25-year-olds surveyed in a Pew Research Center poll said “getting rich” was their generation's most important or second-most-important life goal. In a culture based so much on money and acquisition, young people can easily develop a materialistic mindset that puts possessions at the center of life.

For parents, charged with the education and spiritual formation of their children, the prospect of battling a massive advertising industry can seem daunting — particularly as Christmas approaches.

Billions of dollars are spent on the research and marketing of products to children and teens. Entire segments of television programming — such as Saturday morning cartoons — are scheduled around the advertisements that will target a captive audience.

As Catholic Christians, striving to celebrate the authentic meaning of Christmas, it is important to keep Advent a time of preparation and anticipation of Christ’s birth. It's not easy amid the blitz of after-Thanksgiving sales and “Black Friday” door-buster specials.

Instead of trying to block out the pre-Christmas clamor of the secular world, parents may find it helpful to turn it to their advantage, as a way of emphasizing the importance of Christ's birth.

While the secular world may neglect the penitential spirit of Advent, even the glitz and glamour of holiday marketing campaigns can be explained to children as evidence of the world’s excitement over the nativity of our Lord.

One Catholic mother of four young children explains how she keeps her children focused on the anticipation of Christmas, in spite of the distractions encountered in the stores and on television.

“I tell my kids that all of it — the Christmas music, the toy commercials — it’s all because everyone is so excited for Jesus’ birthday. We take the opportunity to say a little Advent prayer whenever we hear a favorite Christmas carol or see a Santa Claus.”

She paused, smiling, “As you can imagine, we do a lot of praying this month.”

Some other practical suggestions include making a game of spotting Christmas lights as beacons for Mary and Joseph on their journey toward Bethlehem, and saving Christmas cards to string together with ribbon to make a “Bethlehem chain” leading to the nativity set in your home.

