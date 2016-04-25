Two parishes share their love and labor aiding Appalachian neighbors

by Jenara Kocks Burgess

North Texas Catholic

Apr 25 2016

(L. to R.) Seminarian Jonathan Demma, Walela Mystic, Pete Agosto Gabriela Garcia, David, his wife and daughters, Will McCartney, Steele Jackson, and David Riggs, pose in front of David's family home where the mission group replaced floor joists and repaired siding.

WICHITA FALLS — For 12 adults and seven youth of two of the diocese’s Sacred Heart churches, one in Seymour and one in Wichita Falls, their mission trips to the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky in March were a lesson in serving their neighbors.

“It was about building relationships but also seeing the face of Christ in people,” said Deacon Jim Novak, parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Seymour and coordinator of the two mission trips, which involved helping needy families repair their homes.

During the first trip, Mar. 5-12, Dcn. Novak traveled with Father Albert Francis Kanjiranthumkal, sacramental priest at Sacred Heart in Seymour, three other adults, and three youth to the Father Beiting Appalachian Mission Center in Kentucky.

Bishop Ronald Gainer, the second bishop of Lexington, established the Father Beiting Center in 2006 to recognize and sustain the legacy of evangelization and service of Monsignor Ralph Beiting (1914-2012), who ministered to the people of Eastern Kentucky for more than 60 years.

Cathy and Jimmy Simek of Sacred Heart in Seymour and their two high school daughters, Jessica and Jordo, were part of the first group who traveled to serve at the center, which provides a variety of services including an emergency food pantry, summer camps for youth, monthly children’s Bible lessons, in-home services, home repair, disaster relief, and emergency housing.

“I loved to see how each member of my family summed up their experience at the end of each day,” Cathy Simek said. “It was interesting how we could all go to the same place, yet have different perspectives about the work we did that day.”

Jessica Simek said, “When I was on the mission trip working for others and fixing their homes, it showed me that even though they had so little, they treasured every bit of it, and we were making their lives better. The mission trip was an amazing experience, and I would go back in a heartbeat.”

During the second trip, March 12-19, Dcn. Novak traveled with three other adults and one youth from Sacred Heart in Seymour as well as four youth and four adults from Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls including the church’s pastoral intern, seminarian Jonathan Demma.

Jonathan Demma and David Riggs (center), both of Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls along with Steele Jackson, the youth minister at Sacred Heart Church in Seymour, work in front of a house during their mission trip to the Appalachian Mountains in Kentucky on March 12-19.

“Sometimes you need to go 1,200 miles away, out of your own backyard in order to have your eyes opened to recognize situations that might be right in front of you,” Demma said. “Sometimes you need to take a mission trip. You need to get out of your own element in order to see something new so that you can live your faith more deeply at home.”

What many of them took back was that they learned to serve their neighbor in Wichita Falls in ways they couldn’t recognize before, he said.

Demma had been a pastoral intern at Sacred Heart Seymour last summer when he and Dcn. Novak started talking about a mission trip to the Appalachians. They sought permission from Father Jack McKone, pastor at Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls, after Demma began his internship there in August 2015.

Dcn. Novak said the Diocese of Lexington is a mission diocese and the second poorest in the nation.

They started each day with Mass at 7 a.m., had meals on the road, and traveled as far as 30 miles to a location, Dcn. Novak said.

Demma, who has a background in construction, said once at the location, the volunteers helped homeowners with repairs and other jobs around their homes.

Demma said the living conditions were dangerous and unhealthy, particularly for a snowy place in the mountains. They helped one family whose windows were broken out and used plastic to keep snow out.

“I’ve traveled to a lot of different countries for mission, but I’ve never seen living conditions as poor as this,” said Demma, who has done mission work in Croatia, Guatemala, South Bronx, Harlem, Newark, and on East Lancaster in Fort Worth.

At another house, they shored up a rotting floor that was placing family members in danger of falling through the living room floor.

But working on people’s homes was only part of their work, Demma said.

“We had an orientation at the beginning of the week (at the Fr. Beiting Mission) to prepare our hearts for mission, to remind us that the construction job is important, but it’s not the priority,” he said. “The most important thing is the relationship and interaction with the people who live there.”

Sacred Heart Seymour volunteers pose before the Beiting Appalachian Mission Center in Louisa, Kentucky. (L. to R.) Deacon Jim Novak, Daniel Zeissel, Marilyn McGrough, Cathy Simek, Jessica Simek, Jimmy Simek, Jordan Simek, and Fr. Albert Kanjiranthumkal, HGN .

Each day would begin and end with prayer with the family, and crew members would visit with the family and interact with their kids through the day.

“There were times, after we left, as we were saying goodbye, the people would cry. And they said it was the first time in a long time that they’d even had a conversation with another person — or they would tell you how lonely they are because they just don’t get any visitors,” Demma said.

Gabriela Garcia, 15, a parishioner of Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls, said she was impressed by the love in the little town of Louisa, where they worked on homes, and the joy she saw in the people there, even though they had so few material possessions.

“We spent time each day discussing and discerning what we saw and going through what we were doing as missionaries and where we saw the face of Christ and so forth. It wasn’t just work,” Dcn. Novak said.

“We hope to do this again,” Dcn. Novak said, acknowledging that the trip was funded in part by a $1,500 grant from the diocese’s Mission Council.

Pete Agosto, a parishioner of Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls who went on the mission trip with his children, Joshua and Abigail, said it was a powerful week for him because it felt like he and his fellow volunteers were doing what Jesus wanted them to do.

“We saw Christ in [the people we served],” Agosto said, “They really impacted me and my kids. They want the same things you and I want, to raise our families in a safe home with the best things we can provide them. And they’re just not able to. They just need a hand. They’re overwhelmed…. It was a powerful week.”

Agosto was also impressed with the youth who accompanied them on the trip. “The kids were amazing, very selfless in their actions.”

Pete’s daughter, Abigail, 20, had been on a mission trip serving the homeless in Boston the year before.

“To see other people react to their first mission trip,” she said “was also pretty neat — just their open-mindedness to what was going to happen and whatever they had to do to help these people. That was something that made my day at the end of a long day.”

