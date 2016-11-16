Spreading the Gospel of Life — one prayer at a time

by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

North Texas Catholic

Nov 16 2016

Bobby Warren bows his head in prayer during the 40 Days for Life kickoff rally in September. Warren is the campaign coordinator of 40 Days for Life in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

FORT WORTH — When Bobby Warren and his wife, Maria, moved to Fort Worth from Southern California, one of the first things they did was find other couples as passionate about protecting the unborn as they were.

“You run into so many wonderful, dedicated people in the pro-life movement,” says the young father quickly explaining that two of his eight children are in heaven. “I came from an area that wasn’t very friendly to the pro-life cause. It was a blessing to see leaders like Bishop (Kevin) Vann and Bishop (Michael) Olson on the sidewalk with us praying.”

And Warren has become quite familiar with one Fort Worth sidewalk in particular. The St. Patrick Cathedral parishioner is the 2016 campaign coordinator of 40 Days for Life — a round-the-clock, peaceful prayer vigil held on the public walkways outside Planned Parenthood. Fort Worth is one of 367 cities across the U.S. and 36 countries participating in the pro-life event started 12 years ago in College Station, Texas. It was designed to revitalize volunteers and change hearts and minds about abortion.

Becoming involved in 40 Days for Life was one of the first pro-life activities Warren joined after his job relocated him to North Texas in 2008. “The only time I could pray was in the middle of the night,” says the busy family man remembering the curious strangers who appeared after dark to converse with him and other prayer warriors. “We saw everything — the homeless, people with mental disorders, and those ministering to them who would stop, ask what we were doing, and offer to pray for us.”

Most night vigils were quiet but not always. Pro-choice supporters would sometimes drive by and scream at the small group manning the graveyard shift. Sympathetic police officers would cruise by to make sure everything was all right.

“There were some brave souls out on the sidewalk at night,” observes Warren with a chuckle. “Afterwards we’d go to Ol’ South Pancake House at four in the morning, sit around in fellowship for about an hour, go home and try to stay awake for the rest of the day.”

Bobby Warren speaks during the campaign's kickoff on Sept. 28 outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

Listening to the enthusiastic 40 Days for Life organizer talk about his determination to save unborn souls, it’s hard to believe he was once ambivalent about the issue of abortion. His conversion of heart came after joining the Catholic faith and studying St. Pope John Paul II’s Theology of the Body.

The late pontiff’s thoughts on human sexuality, marriage, and family life helped the new convert connect what he was learning intellectually about Catholicism with a call to holiness.

“It kindled in me a desire to understand the meaning of the dignity of the human person, human body, and how it is intrinsically holy,” says Warren, who was received into the Catholic Church in 1998. “Going down that path, I found a calling to the pro-life movement.”

Warren’s journey to the Catholic faith is best described as a struggle. Raised outside Los Angeles in the First Congregational Church, he fell away from the denomination choosing instead to have some “born again” experiences. It wasn’t until he met and married his wife, a cradle Catholic, that Warren felt a real tug back to organized religion.

“But not the Catholic faith,” he insists. “We were looking for a faith but not actively going to church.”

His father-in-law’s funeral in Mexico was a turning point in the search.

“I got all wrapped up in the liturgical aspect of death in the Catholic Church,” Warren explains. “Through that whole process, I ran into some pretty strong Catholics and I realized my wife, though not practicing actively, was still very much tied to the Church.”

Still arguing against Catholicism, he decided his best defense was to learn more about the religion.

“As I began to read and study, the scales just fell off my eyes,” he admits. “I realized I was wrong and the Church was right.”

His wife studied the Catechism of the Catholic Church with him, “and we kind of drew each other along after that,” the convert adds. “I have an appreciation for cradle Catholics like my wife. Even if they are just culturally or nominally Catholic, they hang onto their belief in the Eucharist and just don’t give in. I’m thankful to those who held on even if they don’t know their faith deeply. It was an entrée for me into the Church.”

Experiencing his wife’s pregnancies, sonograms, and births of their children provided an even greater understanding of the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of life and prompted more involvement in the pro-life movement.

“It made me realize that if society says we can kill our own young, it can say just about anything. How can we justify any life?” he asks rhetorically. “I felt in my heart that I needed to stand up for the unborn.”

Discovering the Protestant church where he was baptized and confirmed supported a woman’s right to abortion cemented Warren’s pro-life stance.

“I think all those things had an effect on my call to this ministry,” he affirms.

Confident 40 Days for Life will surpass last year’s record-breaking numbers, the campaign coordinator encourages future participation, calling the experience, “the easiest hard thing you will ever do.” Spending an hour at the peaceful, prayerful vigil requires no catechetical training.

Bobby Warren, a parishioner of St. Patrick Cathedral, says, "when you pray and make that sacrifice to save lives, it's a powerful witness..." (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

“All you need to do is come to the sidewalk, have a heart for the unborn and pray,” he urges.

Praying the Rosary in front of the Planned Parenthood building can make a person feel awkward or nervous — especially if they have never done it before.

“I get all of that,” he says agreeably. “But when you pray and make that sacrifice to save lives, it’s a powerful witness to those who drive by. The awkwardness leaves and you become a warrior on the sidewalk instantaneously.”

People can support 40 Days for Life and pray to end abortion from their home but “being physically present has value,” Warren argues. “How do people know we’re the Church if we’re not visible?”

