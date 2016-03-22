Fort Worth seminarian to chant Easter Sunday Gospel during papal Mass in St. Peter's Square

Deacon Joe Keating with Father James Wilcox, Director of Vocations, after Dcn. Keating's ordination to the transitional diaconate last year. (Photo courtesy Pontifical North American College)

FORT WORTH -- When the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) broadcasts the Papal Mass from St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday morning, North Texas Catholics will have the opportunity to see one of their own seminarians on the altar.

After receiving a blessing from Pope Francis, Deacon Joe Keating will chant the Gospel in Latin during the Solemn Mass of Easter on March 27 at 3 a.m. central time. EWTN plans to rebroadcast the liturgy at 6 p.m.

"To proclaim the Gospel in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday is really a dream come true for me," says the transitional deacon who moved to Rome in 2011 to continue his studies for the priesthood at Pontifical North American College.

A musician and member of the marching band/orchestra in high school and at Texas Tech University, he joined the seminary choir and was eventually selected as one of the cantors.

"During that time I learned a lot about singing technique and how to read chant notation," he explains. "I also picked up a lot of Latin through the experience of singing the Mass."

In his final year of study, serving as a deacon for the Holy Father at Easter was a possibility "so I left my schedule open and said a quick prayer," said the former St. Mark parishioner.

When two of Dcn. Keating's classmates — both excellent singers — were chosen to serve at the Easter Vigil but became unable to participate in the Sunday liturgy, they asked their friend from Texas to step in.

“From then, it was just a matter of contacting the choirmaster and setting up a prova,” he continues. “I met with Don Marcos, director of the schola puerorum (boy’s choir), and after a quick rehearsal, I was set to serve and chant the Gospel.”

Dcn. Keaton’s parents — James and Priscilla Keating — plan to watch their son's participation in the Easter Mass from their home in San Angelo.

“It’ll be a late night but we’re excited,” says the proud mom who shared the news with friends, family, and fellow members of the Catholic Daughters of America. “Joe was blessed with a talent for music. We’re happy for him and praying that all goes well.”

The Keatings will see their eldest son again when he is ordained to the priesthood on May 21 in St. Patrick Cathedral along with Deacon Matthew Tatyrek and Deacon Nghia Nguyen.

"It'll be a special day for Joe and for us," she said with enthusiasm. "We're looking forward to it."

Dcn. Keating says he's honored and humbled to serve Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's.

"I'm grateful that God gave me the ability to sing and I'm happy to offer that gift back to Him in the celebration of Jesus' Resurrection," he adds. "It brings fresh meaning to the words we pray in the Magnificat: My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for He has looked with favor on his lowly servant."

