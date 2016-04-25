Stemming the exodus: How Fr. Vasko is working to protect the Christian presence in the Holy Land

by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

North Texas Catholic

Apr 25 2016

The North Texas Catholic caught up with Franciscan Father Peter Vasko as he made a trip to Fort Worth and Dallas to raise awareness of the plight of the Christian community in the Holy Land. (NTC / Juan Guajardo)

FORT WORTH — It’s a crisis that rarely makes the headlines. Every year, 300 Christian families leave the Holy Land to escape the unemployment, poverty, and lost opportunities caused by systemic discrimination. If the trend continues unchecked, Church officials predict in 50 years, Christianity may disappear from the very place where it began.

Statistics support the dire prediction. There were 300,000 Christians living in Jerusalem in 1944. Now the number is 10,000. Of the eight million residents of Israel, 150,000 — less than 2 percent of the population — are Christian. That's down from 18 percent in 1948.

“There will be museums and sanctuaries without a living, worshipping community,” warns Father Peter Vasko, OFM, president of the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land (FFHL). “That's why the Franciscans started the foundation — to tell the story of the Christian exodus from the Holy Land.”

Part of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land since 1987, the Brooklyn, New York native has spent the past 31 years in Jerusalem developing programs and resources that can help make it possible for Christians to remain in their homes. In early April, the friar visited North Texas to update benefactors on the progress being made to help struggling Christians survive in a political environment that persecutes them because of ethnic distrust.

“Countless generations of Jews and Arabs have passed onto their children and children’s children this concept of hate toward each other. In the middle of that you have the Christians,” Fr. Vasko explains.

Israeli Defense Forces regard Christians as Arabs, Palestinians, and suspicious enemies of the state. Militant Muslims view them as pro-West and enemies of the Islamic cause.

Followers of Jesus respond to the prejudice they encounter by turning the other cheek.

“They really follow the Beatitudes,” Fr. Vasko observes. “Christians try to be the peacemakers. They’re not militant. They’re charitable, kind, and live the Gospel in many ways.”

“Blessed are the persecuted” is a harsh reality in the Holy Land where most of the Christians are of Palestinian descent. Caught between the politics and aggression that defines both sides of the Muslim-Israeli conflict, the majority of them have a difficult time finding jobs and live below the poverty line. A security wall, built by the Israelis, protects against suicide bombers, but it also limits mobility of residents living in the West Bank and Gaza.

“It takes away a people’s livelihood, education, and medical access and causes a lot of sorrow and agony,” Fr. Vasko says. “Some Christians can’t go to the [Church of the] Holy Sepulchre on Easter unless they have a travel permit.”

The key to helping Christians in the Holy Land is education — specifically more higher education, the friar adds. Since 1997, the FFHL has given more than $6 million in scholarships and education grants to economically marginalized students. After completing their studies in Israel, Jordan, or Egypt, the young Christian graduates begin careers in the Holy Land as accountants, engineers, and medical personnel.

“They were going to leave but now they are staying,” Fr. Vasko says, lauding the program’s success. “We’re building a community of professional people.”

For young people who don’t have the academic grades, the FFHL partners with a trade school operated by the Lutheran World Federation.

“One hundred kids have gone through the two-year program to become carpenters, plumbers, and electricians,” he adds.

Fr. Peter Vasko, OFM, stops to greet a religious sister while traveling through the Holy Land with a group of pilgrims. (Photo courtesy Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land)

To curb the flow of emigration, the foundation also provides housing for Christian families through subsidies and new construction projects. Humanitarian efforts like the Bethlehem Christmas program and Franciscan Family Center offer an emotional and psychological lift.

“We’re the only organization in the Holy Land proper taking care of Christians, and we’re doing as much as we can,” Fr. Vasko promises.

With support, the foundation can do more.

“How can people help? First, by praying for the conflict over there,” he explains. “Today, more than ever, peace is needed in the Holy Land.”

His second suggestion is a bucket list item for many. The friar, who works as a guide to the religious sites, invites Catholics to make a pilgrimage to the land of Christ’s birth, death, and Resurrection.

“It will give you a sense of your Christian heritage,” assures the priest, who has escorted 4,000 visitors to the sacred shrines and landmarks in the past 28 years. “When you go to the Holy Land and come back, the words of Scripture pop out at you.”

Pilgrims, who have the opportunity to meet Christian students and graduates during the trip, are so impressed they often become sponsors in the FFHL education program.

“The pilgrim network for us is the most important means of letting people know what’s happening,” says Fr. Vasko, who’s quick to point out there’s no fighting in the streets of Jerusalem. “Pilgrimages are a time when you’re called to seek the divine, and when you do that, you’re protected. It’s safe. It’s peaceful.”

Twice a year, the former marketing executive leaves the Middle East to rally support for the Franciscan Foundation for the Holy Land from fellow Christians in other parts of the world. His passionate rhetoric, coupled with startling statistics, is effective in securing donations from individuals, religious organizations, and through benefit dinners.

The message Fr. Vasko sends to North Texas Catholics is equally powerful: Invest in Christianity.

“That’s the key,” he implores. “Our Church [in the Holy Land] is dying and needs to be rebuilt. It’s like St. Francis’ (call): ‘Rebuild My Church.’”

