Watch the new Christmas music video released by the Dominican friars

by Catholic News Agency

24 days ago

The cover of "Good Christian Men, Rejoice!" from Blackfriars Media.

WASHINGTON (CNA/EWTN News) — If you are itching to welcome in the yuletide with Christmas carols, a new album released by the friars of the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. might just be the holiday tune you’ve been searching for.

From traditional classics such as “Away in a Manger,” “Silent Night,” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” the Dominicans of the Eastern Province have just released their Christmas album Christ Was Born to Save, available on CD or for digital download on iTunes.

“All the music on this album flows from our prayerful contemplation of this great mystery: that God became man to save us from ourselves, and make us more like Him,” wrote Father Gabriel Gillen, O.P., in a statement from the Dominican Foundation.

The Dominican House of Studies isn’t new to the music business — they have produced three other albums over the years, including In Medio Ecclesiae: Music for the New Evangelization, Ave Maria: Dominican Chant for the Immaculate Conception, and Gaudeamus: Celebrating 800 Years of Dominican Life.

In addition to the new Christmas album, the friars have also produced a music video for the hymn “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” in which they honor the Blessed Henry Suso, the friar who wrote the song almost 700 years ago.

According to Fr. Gillen, Blessed Suso was inspired to write the hymn based on a vision he had “of angels singing and dancing with joy about the birth of the Infant Jesus.”

“The German preacher and mystic poet was soon swept up by the angelic song, and penned the Christmas hymn ‘In Dulci Jubilo’ as a result,” he continued.

Blessed Suso's hymn, written in Latin, is performed in a loose English translation as “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” which is just one of the “many other beautiful carols, chants, and choral works,” featured on the friars’ Christmas album.

Proceeds from their Christmas album will be used to support Dominican students in Washington D.C. on their paths to priesthood.

