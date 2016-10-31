Remembering the faithful departed

by Jacqueline Burkepile

North Texas Catholic

Oct 31 2016

A view of a statue above a grave at historic Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

The Catholic Church celebrates All Souls’ Day every year on Nov. 2 — a day to remember, honor, and pray for those who have died.

All Souls Day, unlike All Saints Day, is dedicated to those who have died and not yet reached heaven. They are the souls who die in God’s grace and friendship but are still imperfectly purified. These souls, free of mortal sin but still in a state of lesser sin, must be purified and perfected in purgatory before they enter the joys of heaven. The Church encourages prayer for these departed, teaching that the prayers of the faithful on Earth help cleanse the souls of those in purgatory so they can enter heaven.

The following is a look at how parishes across the Diocese of Fort Worth commemorate All Souls’ Day and honor deceased loved ones.

Committed prayer

Throughout the month of November, various parishes provide a Book of the Dead, inviting Catholics to include the names of their deceased loved ones so the community can lift them up in prayer.

Father Kyle Walterscheid, pastor of St. John Paul II Parish in Denton, not only has a Book of the Dead at his church, but also reminds college students to pray for the dearly departed.

“I personally raise the intensity of my prayers for the dead each November, especially those who died this past year, and for their families that remain,” he said. “The month ends with the start of the holidays and an empty chair sits at many a thanksgiving table.

“Sadness, loneliness, and other feelings may overwhelm us until we are reminded that God has given us something to do: to pray for their soul to be released from purgatory, to reject anything about them that was not of God, and to verbally remind family members of the virtues they lived and taught regularly….”

The Service of Light

Another way to honor and pray for the faithful departed is through the “Service of Light,” which several parishes throughout the diocese offer. Oftentimes, parishes mail personal invitations to those who have lost loved ones within the last year. Names of the deceased are announced during the service, and their living family members light a candle in memory of them. Special prayers and Scripture readings are also recited.

Holy Family Church parishioner Karen Roach, of Fort Worth, served in grief ministry for several years and began their parish’s yearly Service of Light in the early 1990s. She and her husband lost their 24-year-old son David in a tragic car accident in 1991. Roach believes this service helps people better cope with loss.

“David is still alive in my spiritual life because I know that he is with God. It is very beautiful to light a candle in memory of him,” Roach said.

Roach added that the Service of Light helps those grieving live as a new person. She said losing a loved one can drastically change peoples’ lives because they must carry on without him or her.

“It’s a loss you have for the rest of your life, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t find ways to be at comfort and to be the new you,” Roach said. “I had to learn how to live. The power of prayer and symbolism of Christ are just overwhelming.”

Outdoor Masses

Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls remembers the deceased with several Masses throughout November. After their All Saints Day Mass, they recall the names of parishioners who died within the past year. Furthermore, the parish celebrates Mass in the cemetery on All Souls Day.

Sacred Heart parishioner Bob Butterfield attends and helps with the All Souls Day Mass every year. His grandson passed away in 2010 at the age of 20 while serving on active duty in the military. He and his wife, Irene, see these Masses as an important way to remember their grandson, and consider it a way to give back to their community.

“It’s just another way for us to honor him and to remember him in prayers, especially during the Mass. It just means more to us doing it right there at the cemetery where he is buried,” Butterfield said.

A view of historic Oakwood Cemetery. (Photo by Juan Guajardo / NTC)

St. Thomas Aquinas parishioner Theresa Switzer, who lost her husband in late November 2013, finds comfort in the traditions Father Tom Kennedy offers their parish in Pilot Point. Their All Souls Day Mass in the cemetery provides a sense of peace and helps “keep our loved ones in a special place in our hearts.”

“[Our loved ones] are never forgotten but life does go on,” Switzer said. “It doesn't mean you forget, but as time goes it gets easier. I’m not in that place yet.”

Mary Klufa, also a St. Thomas Aquinas parishioner, said she understands it is a Christian duty to pray for the deceased.

Klufa also lost her husband, and sees her grief as a gift, because she “loved and was loved.” She added that her comfort comes from the Church praying for her husband, as well as the hope that the Church will pray for her departed soul someday too.

“The Church brings us together to have us acknowledge that we are all in this together, the living and the dead,” Klufa said. “We all need to be working for the redemption of mankind.”

Editor's Note: This story, originally published on northtexascatholic.org in 2015, features various updates and additional interviews from September and October 2016.

