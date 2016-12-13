SSMN jubilarians honored, sisters reaffirm commitment to Christ, Church

August 19, 2016

Bishop Michael Olson (center) poses with SSMN jubilarians (left to right) Sr. Charles Marie Serafino, Sr. Rita Claire Davis, Sr. Teresa Honkomp, Sr. Mary Helen Fuhrmann, Sr. Ann Vincent Kucirek, Sr. Mary Michael Dittoe, Sr. Louise Smith, and Sr. Francesca Walterscheid during their celebration held Aug. 13. (Photo by Lance Murray/NTC)

Eight sisters from the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur were honored for their long religious lives at a Jubilee Celebration Aug. 13 at St. Andrew Church in Fort Worth.

Cumulatively, the sisters have given 540 years of service to the Church and their order, which first came to Texas 143 years ago.

Sister Mary Michael Dittoe celebrated her 75th anniversary. Sisters Rita Claire Davis, Ann Vincent Kucirek, Louise Smith, and Francesca Walterscheid celebrated 70 years in the order.

Celebrating her 65th anniversary was Sister Teresa Honkomp, and celebrating 60 years were Sister Mary Helen Fuhrmann and Sister Charles Marie Serafino.

Celebrants also honored the memory of Sister Bernice Knapek, who died on Sept. 29, 2015.

A large number of people filled the chapel at St. Andrew's nearly to capacity, as Bishop Michael Olson was the celebrant for the Mass where the eight renewed their vows as sisters.

After the reading of Jeremiah 1: 4-9, Bishop Olson told the sisters even though they have had long religious lives, “You are young, and the youth you have is the youth the Lord has given you.”

The jubilarians stand at the altar at St. Andrew's to renew their vows during the Mass celebrated Aug.13 honoring their combined 540 years of service. (Photo by Lance Murray/NTC)

In renewing their vows, the sisters reaffirmed their commitment to Christ and the Catholic Church.

“It was Christ who changed your life by calling you so many years ago,” Bishop Olson told each of them. “Through your vocation as religious women, you are able to share love.”

Bishop Olson told the sisters: “It is Him who helps you celebrate today. He has spoken and He will never abandon you.”

He said, “May God grant [you] many more years of happy ministry, religious life.”

Sr. Mary Michael Dittoe heard the call to religious life as the United States was entering World War II 75 years ago.

“My brother went in the Navy and I went in the convent,” she said Saturday after greeting people arriving for the celebration.

At the reception following the Mass, Sr. Charles Marie Serafino smiled as she was surrounded by family.

She said she met some very young relatives for the first time at the celebration.

“When I woke up this morning and thought about my prayers, I thought ‘this should be a day of thanksgiving,’” she said.

The SSMN order is older than both the Fort Worth and Dallas Dioceses.

The order was established in 1819 in Namur, Belgium in the aftermath of the French Revolution. It came to the United States in 1863 to Lockport, New York, and by 1873 had arrived in Waco, where the sisters founded Sacred Heart Academy.

Their arrival in North Texas preceded the establishment of the Dallas Diocese (1890) by 17 years and the Fort Worth Diocese, which was made independent of the Dallas Diocese in 1969, by 96 years.

Always stalwarts in Catholic education, the sisters established a system of several schools across North Texas, including the well-known Our Lady of Victory Academy and College, a day school and boarding school for girls, which they opened in Fort Worth in 1910.

Here are brief biographies of the eight sisters:

Sister Ann Vincent Kucirek

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Sr. Ann Vincent is the senior member of the community at age 96. During World War II, her brother was stationed in Waco and heard the sisters talk about their need for a teacher. He recommended that the order invite his sister, who accepted and taught that year. She then felt called to join the SSMNs. She has had a long career as a teacher and principal, among other roles with the order, including Catholic Charities.

Sister Charles Marie Serafino

She was born in Dallas and met the SSMNs in her parish, St. Cecilia, while she was preparing for her first Communion. She graduated from high school in Duncanville and earned her bachelor's degree in education from the then North Texas State University in Denton. She entered the congregation two weeks later and continued her studies in theology, philosophy, liturgy, and scripture at the University of Dallas in Irving. The sister spent the first two years of her religious life in Belgium. She later served for 38 years in Africa.

Sister Francesca Walterscheid

Born in Muenster, Sr. Francesca Walterscheid became a classroom teacher after completing her novitiate. She began teaching first grade at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson for two years, then at St. Ignatius Academy in Fort Worth for a year. Those posts were followed by many years of teaching at various schools in Texas and California, mostly in first grade classrooms. She currently volunteers at Cook Children's Medical Center.

Sister Louise Smith

A native of Rawlins, Wyoming, Sr. Louise Smith grew up in Denison, Texas, where she was educated by the Sisters of St. Mary at St. Xavier Academy. She attended Our Lady of Victory College in Fort Worth after graduation. She entered the congregation on Feb. 2, 1946. She taught singing and piano, among other subjects. A lifelong lover of books, Sister Louise was also archivist for the Western Province.

Sister Mary Helen Fuhrmann

Born in Lindsay, Texas, Sr. Mary Helen Fuhrmann was educated by Sisters of Divine Providence and in 1956 she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. Sr. Mary Helen earned her bachelor of arts in elementary education at the University of Dallas, her master of arts in education at Texas Woman's University in Denton, and a certificate in spiritual direction from Mercy Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her teaching career began at St. Mary's School in Fort Worth.

Sister Mary Michael Dittoe

Born in Wichita Falls, Sr. Mary Michael attended the Academy of Mary Immaculate in Wichita for three years before living as a boarder for eight years at St. Joseph Academy in Sherman. She entered the Sisters of St. Mary upon graduation. She followed three aunts into the Congregation — Sister Margarita, Sister Florence, and Sister Vincentia Dittoe. Sr. Mary Michael is celebrating 75 years as a religious, and counting her years as a boarder, she has lived in the convent for 83 years.

Sister Rita Claire Davis

A native of Dallas, Sr. Rita Claire attended St. Edward Academy and OLV College before entering the Sisters of St. Mary in 1946. She spent many years in education, including elementary and high school classrooms in Dallas-Fort Worth and other places in the United States and Canada. From 1972 to 1981, she worked with other SSMNs in South Carolina and Georgia, where the sisters were dedicated to the work of integration, especially with African American victims of racial prejudice.

Sister Teresa Honkomp

Sr. Teresa James Honkomp was born in Wichita Falls and was educated at the Academy of Mary Immaculate. She entered the congregation in 1951 and earned her bachelor of science in education from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, and a master of education degree from Texas Woman's University in Denton. She has taught elementary, middle school, and served as principal at various schools. She has taught at schools across North Texas.