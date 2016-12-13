St. Vincent de Paul parishioners, local Knights collect donations for Louisiana flood victims

August 30, 2016

Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend's house in St. Amant, La., Aug. 21. Historic flooding in southern Louisiana killed at least 13 people and damaged an estimated 60,000 homes, said state officials. At least 102,000 people have registered for federal recovery assistance. (CNS photo/Jonathan Bachman, Reuters)

ARLINGTON — A steady stream of donated water, snacks, shovels, cleaning supplies, diapers, and other items flowed into the parking lot of St. Vincent de Paul Church Aug. 25, courtesy of those eager to help victims of the recent Louisiana floods.

Most hailed from St. Vincent de Paul, but not all.

“I go down the street to Lake Arlington Baptist,” donor Julie Toon said. “I was just trying to find some small way to help out and heard about this. When a lot of people are trying to do just a small thing it can really turn into something big.”

Toon, who arrived with a carload of supplies, learned about the drive on a shared Facebook post. So too did Manuel LeBlanc, a member of Arlington’s First Presbyterian Church.

Killeen resident Mercy Keefe, in town visiting relatives, learned of the drive through an announcement made after Mass at St. Vincent de Paul.

Spearheaded by St. Vincent de Paul parishioner Thomas Weeks, the donation drive represents the efforts of the St. Vincent de Paul Men’s Club and Knights of Columbus Council 6269. Weeks is a member of both organizations.

From Aug. 11th to 18th, nonstop rain flooded several Louisiana parishes leaving 13 dead and flooding about 60,000 homes and businesses, according to American Red Cross statistics. Red Cross officials called it the worst natural disaster in the United States since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Louisiana native Weeks felt called to do something but knew time was of the essence.

Volunteers unload donations that St. Vincent de Paul parishioner Tom Weeks delivered in Louisiana the weekend of August 27. (Photo courtesy Tom Weeks)

“This all came up really fast so we didn’t have much time to get word out like we wanted, like the church wanted,” Weeks said. “And it’s a little upsetting because, between the presidential election and Olympics, this hasn’t gotten the national news coverage it should have.”

The parish was happy to help, said Sharon Castleberry, St. Vincent’s pastoral assistant.

“Our parish has always been very generous,” Castleberry said. “Anytime anybody needs help they’re just there.”

Email blasts, social media dispatches, and parish announcements spread the word and donations rolled in.

“I’ve been collecting stuff since [mid-August],” Weeks said. “It was like a revolving door at my house.... Every 20 minutes my doorbell rang with somebody else showing up [with donations].”

The Aug. 25 drive held in St. Vincent’s parking lot ran several hours as people arrived with donations and Knights and Men’s Club members loaded a U-Haul trailer that Weeks drove to Louisiana the following morning. The donations were bound for the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge for distribution.

“Obviously we couldn’t do this without outside help,” Healing Place Communications Director Terry Olivier said. “So it’s been a blessing to see people coming in every day from all over and of all denominations.”

For Weeks the trip also brought a relieved reunion with his mother and stepfather. Rising water approached but did not breach their home. They had to be evacuated and, because of a faulty cellphone, remained unreachable for several days.

“I was freaking out because the last I heard from them was before the rain started,” Weeks said.

Both are now safely back in their undamaged home, Weeks said, but others were less fortunate.

“My cousin in Denham Springs just closed on their house and got five feet of water,” Weeks said. “They’re OK, but the house is gutted and all their new appliances had to be thrown away. You see pictures of neighborhoods and it’s like everyone’s life is sitting out by the curb.”

Weeks’ wife, Kay Weeks, said the parade of donors pulling into the St. Vincent de Paul parking lot was heartwarming. Her husband is planning another donation drive soon.

“People want to do something,” Kay Weeks said. “They just don’t know what or how. But once word starts getting out, you see people coming together and it’s just so refreshing.”

On the weekend of August 27-28, parishes across the diocese also held a second collection to aid the victims of the Louisiana floods.