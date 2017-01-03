Bishop, St. Mary's Church begin New Year celebrating 125th anniversary

January 10, 2017

A view of the exterior of St. Mary's Church in Windthorst on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Jenara Kocks Burgess / NTC)

WINDTHORST — Residents and parishioners filled St. Mary’s Church on New Year’s Day to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the community’s first Mass and founding of the parish.

Bishop Michael Olson celebrated the Mass along with St. Mary’s Parochial Administrator Father Michael Moloney.

The bishop, during his homily, reminded the audience they had a lot to be grateful for in the celebration of the Eucharist, a word that means thanksgiving.

“As we look back, we do so with gratitude and mindful of those who came before us in the 2,000-year history of the Church — who gave their lives for these sacred mysteries, suffering death as many do today,” Bishop Olson said.

“And we’re also grateful for those who have for 125 years given their lives that this parish might flourish, [that] their children might know the will of God, might have the sacraments, might celebrate and be one in the Eucharist,” he continued.

Windthorst, which is home to about 300 families today, was named after a Catholic statesman from Germany, Ludwig Windthorst, according to the Texas State Historical Association. It is located 25 miles south of Wichita Falls.

Parishioners packed the pews for the 125th anniversary of St. Mary's Parish on Jan. 1, 2017. (Photo by Jenara Kocks Burgess / NTC)

The first Mass for St. Mary’s Parish was celebrated on January 1, 1892, in the attic of Ernest Hoff’s unfinished house with a handful of faithful Catholics and the parish’s first pastor, Father Joseph Reisdorff, according to the first history of the parish that was written for the Silver Jubilee in 1917 by Father John Nigg.

As longtime St. Mary’s parishioner Bert Hoff, grandson of Ernest Hoff, was looking at a couple of tables with historical photos and documents of the parish’s first 25 years, he noted that his grandfather originally intended to settle on some land in Oklahoma but came to Windthorst instead.

Lifelong St. Mary’s parishioner Ann Hertel created a presentation of the first 25 years that was displayed on a monitor on one of those tables. She said more events to celebrate the parish’s 125th anniversary will occur throughout the coming year.

“I am very proud of our parish and all we have done,” Hertel said. “We’re a very close-knit community.

“If you have a problem, it’s basically everyone’s problem, and they help you out,” she continued. “And that [and the history] is what I love here. I love the fact that when I go to the cemetery for a funeral, my great-grandparents, my grandparents, my parents, everyone is there. It’s like this hill here has so much meaning. I’ve gone to school here, I’ve married here, and my children were married here. Hopefully, all my grandchildren will be married here.

“It’s just that. It’s the passing on of the spirit from generation to generation. And hopefully, that will continue,” Hertel added.

Fr. Nigg also wrote that on July 26, 1891, a group of colonizers put a wooden cross on the highest point in Archer County. Under the crossbeam they nailed a second arm bearing the inscription “Windthorst.” The parish can be seen on a hill as people drive on U.S. Highway 281.

Elmer Schroeder, 90, and a life-long member of Saint Mary’s, shared a photo of his parents, Ben and Sophia Schroeder, the first couple married in St. Mary’s present church, which was constructed after the first two churches burned. Schroeder is the oldest of their 11 children and the only one who still lives in Windthorst. Four of his five sisters became nuns and one of his brothers became a religious brother.

The Windthorst Catholic Daughters of America Court 296 and Junior Catholic Daughters are seen outside St. Mary's Church on Jan. 1 (Photo by Jenara Kocks Burgess / NTC)

In addition to celebrating the 125th anniversary of establishment of the parish, the community also celebrated the 100th anniversary of Catholic Daughters of America Court Our Lady of Perpetual Help 296. The court was instituted in Windthorst on December 15, 1916, with 23 charter members.

The court now has almost 110 members with the goal of promoting unity and charity through national, state, and local projects. The court also has a very active Junior Catholic Daughters of America.

Bishop Olson thanked the Catholic Daughters and Junior Catholic Daughters for their perseverance in evangelizing.

“You never give up evangelizing in the home, and in the life of the parish, and in the work place, which is the responsibility that is entrusted to us,” Bishop Olson explained. “I thank you…for your fidelity and perseverance in difficulties and your love especially to your families, your society, the workplace, and especially the Church,” Bishop Olson said.

At a reception in the parish hall after Mass, Fr. Moloney talked about how special the Catholic faith is.

“This integrates us, unites us, and brings us through time so we’re grateful especially in Windthorst where we celebrate 125 years of Catholic faith,” he said.

He also said that like the Blessed Mother who played a significant role in bringing us closer to God, the Catholic Daughters of America members play a special role in bringing the people of Windthorst closer to Jesus, who then brings everyone closer to “Abba, Father” through the Holy Spirit.