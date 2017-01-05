January 13, 2017

Sister Bethany Madonna, of the Sisters of Life, encouraged thousands of college students to receive God's gifts by opening themselves up to the Heavenly Father's love. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

SAN ANTONIO — In John 14:18, Jesus said, “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.”

Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life emphasized this particular Bible verse during her Jan. 5 presentation, “Receiving the Promise,” at the Fellowship of Catholic University Students’ SEEK 2017 Conference held in San Antonio on Jan. 3-7.

Nearly 13,000 college students from across the country attended, including more than 100 students from the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Through storytelling, humor, and Church teaching, Sister Bethany told them how they can receive the gifts of God — including the gift of life, the gift of a new heart, and the gift of the Kingdom. She connected these gifts to the Heavenly Father’s love for us, and the graces of healing and forgiveness.

“The Father seeks you and He knows you are made for communion, because you are made in his image and likeness. He loves you, and He is always present,” Sister Bethany explained. “He is never too busy, distracted, or burdened by your needs, desires, or questions.”

Sister Bethany said many people don’t receive God’s gifts because they live an “orphan spirit.” These people feel as if they are alone, unwanted, and rejected. They feel they need to work hard to earn love, to prove they are worthy of it.

“We need to seek deliverance and healing from this orphan spirit,” Sister Bethany said.

“Jesus comes to the place where you are. He says, ‘You are not an orphan. You have a Father, and He sent me. I give you my mother as your mother. You have a home and a family: the Church. You are accepted,’” Sister Bethany said.

She encouraged the audience to “receive the gift of your life from Him.”

To drive home the point, Sister Bethany told the audience that when the angels fell from heaven, God didn’t send his son to become an angel, but when Adam and Eve fell in sin, “God could not bear to be separated from us and sent his son as a man to redeem us.”

“The very places that you experience the deepest inadequacy, insecurity, confusion, the pain of abuse suffered, rejection — He comes to that place and draws you out,” she said.

Students took part in Eucharistic Adoration on Jan. 5 at the SEEK 2017 conference. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

Sister Bethany continued, saying that lies, shame, fear of approaching God, and lack of forgiveness keep us from receiving another gift — “the gift of a new heart.”

There is no sin God will not forgive, she pointed out, emphasizing that a new heart, healed and filled with mercy, can be brought about through the “life-saving” sacrament of reconciliation.

The sister recounted a story about a woman named Jennifer who overcame those obstacles of fear and shame. Jennifer agonized over two abortions she had in her young adult life. As she drove to her reconciliation appointment with her parish priest, she experienced an intense internal spiritual battle with the devil.

As Jennifer clutched the steering wheel, she “started hearing a whisper: ‘You don’t have to do this. What about the second abortion? You’re not going to tell him about that one, are you? You don’t have to. Why are you making this so difficult on yourself?’”

Jennifer prayed the “Hail Mary,” as she fought through her tears.

“I felt so much conflict and terror because I could not get over that second abortion,” Jennifer had shared with Sister Bethany. “I lashed back and said, ‘No! I want to heal! Hail Mary, full of grace!’”



Jennifer arrived to her appointment in tears, and the priest heard her confession. At the end, the priest gestured placing a lamb behind his shoulders and said, “All of heaven rejoices when the lost lamb is found. Welcome home.”

“For the very first time in my life, I felt alive and in love,” Jennifer said.

After explaining the gift of a new heart through prayer and reconciliation, Sister Bethany then described the gifts of the “Kingdom come, life in the Holy Spirit.”

The nun, who entered the Sisters of Life in 2007 and professed her final vows in 2015, said that “heaven starts here by living in the spirit we have received.” She added that the Holy Spirit pours this grace onto our hearts by teaching, consoling, and guiding our decisions.

However, Sister Bethany said that God never forces himself on us; rather, He longs to be freely chosen and invited.­­

“Jesus who is love knows that we are hungry for love and He makes himself our food,” Sister Bethany explained tenderly. “He comes to us, individually and intimately, in a way that we can receive that. He knocks at the door of your heart.”

Sister Bethany concluded her presentation by again emphasizing Jesus’ words from John 14:18: “I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you.”

“Let us ask the Blessed Mother who received us as her own children at the foot of the Cross to take us by the hand, so that we too can give God our ‘yes,’” she said. “Open your hearts. Receive the promise.”