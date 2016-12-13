Sister Mary Devota Sweeney, SSMN, longtime educator, dies at 95

October 13, 2016

Sister Mary Devota Sweeney, SSMN

Editor's Note: This article was updated Oct. 13 with details from Sister Devota's funeral Mass.

FORT WORTH — Veteran educator Sister Mary Devota (Mary Ruth) Sweeney, SSMN, 95, who helped design and supervise the building of Notre Dame and Nolan Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth, died October 8 after an extended illness.

Bishop Michael Olson concelebrated a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Ray McDaniel and Father Jim O’Toole on October 12 at Our Lady of Victory Center. Friends shared memories of Sr. Devota during an Oct. 11 vigil service at the center. She marked her 77th year of religious life in February 2016.

“I would like to convey words not only of hope but gratitude for your family’s generosity for Sr. Devota, as well as Sr. Amata’s ministry to the Church, and supporting their vocation over these many, many, many years,” Bishop Olson said in his homily addressing the gathering of relatives, former students, and fellow members of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. A younger sister, Agnes, predeceased Sr. Devota. She entered the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1939 and was given the name, Amata.

The bishop described Sr. Devota’s faith as very simple — saying it could not be analyzed or broken apart. It was a faith she received from her family in Wichita Falls and from the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur who taught her in grade school and gave a young Mary Ruth Sweeney an education, her formation, and an understanding of service.

“She shared with me many times that she cherished the women who educated her,” the bishop told the mourners. “They were in many ways not only models for her, but mothers.”

A dedicated classroom teacher, one of Sr. Devota’s greatest crosses was being called to leadership in the religious order at a time when it was very much needed but unappreciated, he added.

“Sister loved being a Sister of St. Mary,” Bishop Olson said emphatically. “And she shared that vocation with joy throughout her life. She was a religious — one who gave herself fully to Christ and answered his call to follow Him and serve his people.”

Born prematurely on August 27, 1921 in Wichita Falls to Martin Francis and Sarah (Walsh) Sweeney, Mary Ruth Sweeney was declared dead at birth. The delivery nurse, who happened to be her aunt, pleaded with the doctor to resuscitate the tiny infant and she began to breathe. Her tenuous start gave Mary Ruth the firm belief that her life had special purpose.

The oldest of six children, she attended the Academy of Mary Immaculate in Wichita Falls, a school operated by the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. Mary Ruth left a semester prior to graduation in order to enter the congregation’s novitiate in Fort Worth on February 2, 1939. Given the name “Mary Devota,” in honor of a deceased paternal aunt who had served as a Sister of Saint Joseph, the young novice made her first vows on August 15, 1941, and her perpetual profession on August 15, 1947.

After her first vows, “I was assigned to go to Beaumont, Texas,” recalled Sr. Devota in a 2009 interview. “I taught for five years (at St. Anne’s Catholic School), and then I taught for five years at Our Lady of Victory School in Fort Worth.”

Rosemary Hayes, a member of the SSMN auxiliary, still has the holy cards Sr. Devota gave her in grade school. As mother superior of the order at the time, Sr. Devota often visited the schools operated by the SSMNs.

A young Sister Mary Devota is seen in this undated file photo.

“We were always so excited when she came because she was the leader,” remembers the graduate of the now closed Holy Name of Jesus School. “She was so kind to every kid. She knew their names and talked to them so sweetly.”

In later years, Hayes knew the retired teacher and administrator as a friend.

“She was a lovely person and very religious,” she adds. “Being in her presence, you could feel her holiness.”

During her time as an educator, Sr. Devota served as a teacher and principal at her congregation’s schools in Sherman, Houston, Dallas, and Hollister, California. After moving to England in 1955 to serve as superior of St. Mary’s Convent in Lowestoft, she was named provincial superior for the congregation’s Western Province in 1958. She served in this capacity for six years, and later served again as a General Councilor, living in Belgium from 1971 to 1972.

She moved back to Texas to serve as principal of Resurrection School in Houston, and then became director of Religious Education at St. Thomas More Church in Houston, where she served for 10 years. In 1986, Sr. Devota was asked to assume leadership of a Houston retreat center and then to serve as the director of Corpus Christi Academy and as a staff member at Corpus Christi Minor Seminary.

During her years as provincial for her congregation, Sr. Devota honed her skills as an expert in building design and architecture. When asked to help design and supervise the building of Notre Dame High School in Wichita Falls, Sr. Devota turned to an uncle in the Rio Grande Valley.

“He was a builder who owned his own lumber yard and brick yard,” she recalled. “I went down there and I spent three weeks and he taught me how to read specifications. He told me the quality of material to use for floors, walkways, driveways, and windows. I thought I could help these architects, which I did… I learned so much about building that I really loved the work and the bishop kept me at it,” she explained.

She used her expertise to assist, at the request of Bishop Thomas Gorman, bishop of what was then the Diocese of Dallas-Fort Worth, in the design and building of Notre Dame High School; Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, and Bishop Dunne Catholic High School in Dallas, as well as a novitiate facility at the University of Dallas.

Having earned her undergraduate degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio in 1967, Sr. Devota continued her work as an educator and administrator in numerous schools, always stressing the importance of education among the women religious under her supervision.

Sister Dorothy Powers, SSMN, was a boarder at Our Lady of Victory Academy when she first met Sr. Devota.

“She was just a perfect, gentle, lovely but strong-willed woman, and a key figure in the province,” Sr. Dorothy said. “She built a convent in Wichita Falls and built the novitiate at the University of Dallas when we were there. There are so many stories of her kindness.”

In 1992, Sr. Devota returned to Fort Worth, where she served as coordinator of the Retirement Center at Our Lady of Victory convent for three years. Following a sabbatical semester in England, she returned to her hometown of Wichita Falls. She assisted as a part-time instructor in religion classes at Notre Dame School and helped to maintain her congregation’s House of Prayer until 2011, when she returned to the OLV retirement center. She remained there until her death.

In 2011, in recognition of her years of dedicated service in ministry, Sr. Devota was selected by then-Bishop Kevin Vann to receive the Pro-Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross, an award given by the pope for distinguished service in ministry in the Catholic Church.

Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 909 W. Shaw St., Fort Worth, Texas 76110.

NTC correspondent Joan Kurkowski-Gillen contributed to this article.