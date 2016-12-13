Faith, fellowship, and fun merge at World Youth Day, North Texas

November 11, 2016

Hundreds of youth and volunteers came prepared to deal with the rain at World Youth Day, North Texas at Levitt Pavilion on Nov. 6. Here the youth kneel during an outdoor Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Olson. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC) Photo Gallery

ARLINGTON — Diocesan youth celebrated life and faith with Bishop Michael Olson, music, games, and a priest who raps at World Youth Day, North Texas at Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion on November 6.

The event started with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Olson and several priests. The day also featured Adoration, food trucks and vendors, fun activities, and two musical performances.

World Youth Day, North Texas takes place annually in the Fort Worth diocese in response to St. John Paul II’s request that dioceses around the world host local “World Youth Days” to celebrate the young church.

This year was different from years past. In 2015, the event location was changed from Six Flags to Levitt Pavilion, and this change was kept for the 2016 year. This year, only the Fort Worth Diocese participated; usually the Dallas diocese also takes part.

“We wanted it to be more intimate and not so spaced out like it was at Six Flags, and to make the day about the Catholic faith and fellowship of the Catholic Church,” said Jason Spoolstra, diocesan director of Youth Ministry.

Fr. Pontifex holds up the Blessed Sacrament during Eucharistic Adoration at World Youth Day, North Texas. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Arlington police were stationed around the pavilion, blocking off road access to promote safety. Youth used this to their benefit, playing ball games in the empty streets after Adoration.

Other teens visited the t-shirt vendors, buying shirts with Catholic phrases, and enjoyed activities including two climbing walls, soccer and basketball inflatables, and an obstacle course.

Before the Mass, youth groups shouted chants back and forth at each other from under their tarps, sparking friendly competition as they waited out the rain.

As the rain subsided, Mass began. High school students participated in the Mass as lectors and altar servers. Grace Cottingham, a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish’s youth group, read the first reading.

“I was definitely very nervous. It’s intense. The bishop and priests standing right next to me, and in front, [there were] lots of people I don’t know. It’s just cool to say I did that,” Cottingham said. “I definitely felt supported though. My mom and dad came, and they helped me practice before.”

Although the ground was wet from the rain, many of the youth still showed piety by kneeling in the mud and on jackets placed on the ground. This especially impressed Fr. Pontifex, one of the two musicians performing in the concert held later in the evening.

“I was just blown away by the reverence the young people had for the Mass in the rain. Blown away,” Fr. Pontifex said. “It was an honor to be here.”

“This is the celebration of life and youth,” Fr. Pontifex continued. “This is the future of the Church. I think it’s great that this diocese has such a passion for the youth to facilitate something like this on a Sunday.

“Tonight, they’ll walk away knowing it was good and fun, and also connected to the Church. You don’t have to separate that,” he said.

Fr. Pontifex, a Catholic priest based in Indiana, is a successful hip-hop artist who raps and preaches predominantly online.

“It was an adrenaline rush [performing],” Fr. Pontifex said. “I get so much energy from young people and the opportunity to use my gifts and talents.”

Fr. Jonathan McElhone, TOR, of Good Shepherd Church in Colleyville, enjoys the trampoline at World Youth Day, North Texas. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

The other musician, Audrey Assad, generally performs onstage, but this crowd differed from her usual audience.

“I don’t usually sing with this many high schoolers. I’m multigenerational, but this keeps you young,” Assad said. “I felt like they were [getting into it]. I felt like they were really with me. Music is very magical in that way. It unifies you with people you’ve never met.”

Despite the difference, the lauded songwriter sang with the intention of inspiring.

“I like to share honestly from experience,” Assad said. “I try to be authentic and I hope it gives them some encouragement on the road that wherever they are, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Aside from Audrey Assad and Fr. Pontifex, the event also had a few unique visitors, including Dominican sisters from Houston.

The majority of the team planning WYD this year also worked with Spoolstra the previous year.

“I want to brag about my team,” Spoolstra said. “Most of it consists of youth ministers who sacrifice time with their kids to come and help. They are just incredible, and I couldn’t do it without them.”