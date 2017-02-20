Father Oren Key, SJ, longtime educator, missionary, and pastor, dies at 96

March 1, 2017

Father Oren Key, SJ

FORT WORTH — Father Oren W. Key, SJ, died Feb. 26 in Grand Coteau, La. He was 96 years old, a Jesuit for 76 years, and a priest for 63 years. He served in the Diocese of Fort Worth for 24 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for March 4 in the chapel at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau. Burial will be in the Jesuit Cemetery, St. Charles College.

Bishop Michael Olson, on learning of Fr. Key’s death, recalled the significant impact Fr. Key had: more than one man had entered the seminary due to his influence, and the people of his parishes still loved and missed him.

Fr. Key was born in El Paso on Jan. 31, 1921, to Oren Taylor Key and Dolores Gonzales Gallardo Key.

He entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) on Sept. 14, 1940 at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau and made his first vows on Oct. 10, 1942. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 17, 1953 in St. Joseph Chapel at Spring Hill College. He pronounced his final vows on February 3, 1958 in Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, the church of his baptism.

"I would like to be able to do all in my power to make myself an efficient instrument in [God's] hands," Fr. Key wrote after his ordination.

Fr. Key spent the first 25 years of his ministry in education, at both the college and high school levels. He also spent two years at the Revista Press in El Paso, where he wrote for Revista Catolica from 1956-1958. He taught theology at Spring Hill College and at Belen Jesuit Preparatory in Miami before being missioned to Corpus Christi Minor Seminary in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Early on he saw the importance of Jesuits knowing Spanish well, and he pursued fluency through classes, living in Spain, and eventually, doctoral studies at the University of New Mexico (1966-70). He then returned to teaching at Jesuit High in New Orleans and Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston.

Desiring to serve the poor, Fr. Key volunteered himself many times to serve in Central and South America. In 1977, he went to Chile to teach for a year at the Colegio San Mateo in Osorno. He remained in Chile, in Antofagasta, teaching at the Catholic university there and doing pastoral work. While it was a very poor place, with few priests, he found the demanding workload very satisfying. He then moved to Santiago, doing retreat work and teaching in the school at Padre Hurtado. He was missioned to Paraguay in 1981 and spent more than three years there, much of it in San Ignacio.

In 1985, Fr. Key was missioned to the Diocese of Fort Worth where he served as pastor at three parishes simultaneously: Holy Family of Nazareth Parish in Vernon, St. Joseph Parish in Crowell, and St. Mary Parish in Quanah.

"He was the sole priest for those parishes, and the people came to prize his presence," Father John F. Armstrong, SJ, said in a memorial letter.

Fr. Key served those parishes until 2009. During those years, he became involved with assisting immigrants to the United States.

He moved to Immaculate Conception Parish in Albuquerque, where he served until March of 2015, when his health indicated a move to the Jesuit retirement community in Grand Coteau.

Fr. Key studied humanities in Grand Coteau and philosophy at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., earning a bachelor of science in Physics. His theology studies were at St. Mary’s College in St. Marys, Kansas, where he earned the licentiate in Sacred Theology. He did a year of study in Spanish at the University of Madrid in Spain (1955-56), earning a licentiate in philosophy and letters. He eventually received a Ph.D. in Spanish from the University of New Mexico (1972). He also achieved an M.A. in French at the same time.

Fr. Key was predeceased by his parents, his brother John, and his sisters Dolores Key and Mary Jane Stubbins. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Guevara.



Memorial gifts may be made to the USA Central and Southern Province of the Society of Jesus at 4511 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 or online at JesuitsCentralSouthern.org.