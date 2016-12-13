Diocesan Tribunal Office relocates, implements streamlined petition process

September 16, 2016

Tribunal Staff from left to right: Patricia Aragon; Anna Marie Chamblee, JCL; Fr. Anh Tran, JCL; Linda McKinney; JoAnn Gordon; and Carlos Sacasa, JCL, are pictured in the new Tribunal office. (Photo by Juan Guajardo / NTC)

FORT WORTH — It took only six months for members of the Tribunal of the Diocese of Fort Worth to see the benefit of changes that Pope Francis made to the process for declaring a marriage invalid.

Between January and June of this year, the tribunal completed 225 cases with affirmative decisions — nearly the same number of cases the tribunal staff took an entire year to process in 2015.

“We have doubled our capacity of formal cases in 2016,” said Father Anh Tran, Judicial Vicar for the diocese.

He added that once the tribunal has caught up with older cases, the timeline for a judgment will decrease from three years to one year or less.

“My projection is that we’ll be caught up by June 2017, or a little later,” he said. “We just finished 2014 [cases] and we’re starting 2015.”

Mitis Iudex Dominus Iesus (The Lord Jesus, the Gentle Judge) is the papal document containing revisions to Canon Law that make the process of petitioning a tribunal faster, simpler, and more pastoral.

In addition to implementing changes that expedite the petition process, the tribunal also changed its address to a location that would provide more privacy for clients. The tribunal offices are now located on the campus of Nolan Catholic High School, with a separate address, 4503 Bridge Street, Fort Worth.

A view of the outside of the Marriage Tribunal located within Nolan Catholic High School’s campus. It has a separate address from the campus: 4503 Bridge Street, Fort Worth 76103. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC) More photos

Fr. Tran noted that one of the most helpful changes is removal of the required automatic appeal to the Metropolitan Court in San Antonio for confirmation of the local tribunal’s decision.

“Now, the diocesan tribunal’s decision is final. There is no longer a need of confirmation of the second instance [appellate court],” he said. “But a person can always appeal if he or she wants to challenge the decision of the first instance court.”

Though this process is often called an annulment, Fr. Tran is quick to clarify that nothing is made ‘null.’

“There is no such thing as an annulment,” he said. “It is a process for declaration of invalidity of marriages. Annulment is a misnomer. We don’t annul a marriage... we just do the investigation and declare it invalid, if it proves to be.” That is, the tribunal declares that a marriage thought to be valid according to Church law was actually invalid because it fell short of one or more of the essential elements required for a binding union.

The revised law also removed the fee for petitioning the tribunal. However, Fr. Tran said “we haven’t charged a fee for over 20 years. It costs zero dollars in the Diocese of Fort Worth.”

He added that the only time there might be a fee is if there is a need for an evaluation from an expert, such as a psychologist or psychiatrist.

The revised law also allows for “a single clergy judge with two lay assessors,” Fr. Tran noted. Previously, two of the three judges were required to be clergy.

He explained that everyone serving on the tribunal must be a canon lawyer or given a mandate by Rome. Currently the diocese has one lay canonist and five clergy, who “rotate through the cases as they come up, to allow for cases to be fair and just.”

In addition to Pope Francis’ reformations to Canon Law, the tribunal has initiated other improvements in the diocese.

For example, there is now a judge and a Defender of the Bond who are bilingual, eliminating the need and time for translations. Fr. Tran explained that the Defender of the Bond is the canonist who defends the bond of the sacrament of marriage until proven otherwise.

There are also Tribunal Advocates. These are local Catholics whose main job is to help people through the annulment process and answer their questions. They are usually based at parishes.

The tribunal offered three different 15-hour training sessions this year to prepare Tribunal Advocates to help Catholics begin the process of declaring a marriage invalid.

“Petitioners initiate the process with the parish and don’t come straight to the tribunal. So we’ve been doing more training for Tribunal Advocates throughout the diocese so they can help people at the initial moment. They have to be really prepared to help and they have to have an open heart and be non-judgmental,” Fr. Tran said.

He added, “the reason a person wants to declare a previous marriage invalid is because they love the Lord. They want to return to the sacraments, but also their faith has grown. They want to be a good example to their children and they want to be part of the Church…so the Tribunal Advocate needs to listen pastorally first and then help them get their documents in.”

Fr. Tran noted that the changes to Canon Law went into effect on the opening day of the Year of Mercy, Dec. 8, 2015.

“This is the Year of Mercy,” Fr. Tran said, advising couples needing a declaration to “come, start the process of declaration [of invalid marriage]. The Church has open arms for you. It requires something from you because you may have to recall some sad experiences, but it will free you from holding onto that burden.”