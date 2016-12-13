Teens learn about pro-life cause at annual Lock-in for Life

November 22, 2016

Jason Spoolstra, director of youth ministry for the Diocese of Fort Worth, speaks to teens about the pro-life cause during the Lock-In for Life on Nov. 12 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

ARLINGTON — When Jason Spoolstra attended his first Lock-in for Life as a youth in 2001, he did not know that one day he would be leading it as the director of youth ministry for the Fort Worth Diocese.

According to Spoolstra, the Lock-in began his exploration of the pro-life cause. Although he claimed to be pro-life before because of his Catholic faith, he would not have been able to defend or explain it.

“[This lock-in] converged my pro-life views as well as my Catholic views because the more I had to defend my pro-life stance, the more it drew me to the Church’s teaching,” Spoolstra said. “And if I say I’m a believer of God and of the Church, then I need to know what her position is as well as my own personal position.”

The diocesan Youth for Life ministry hosts Lock-in for Life in a different parish each year to help teach teenagers the importance of human life in all stages, but focusing on the unborn.

In the event’s 18 years, more than 2,500 teens have attended and listened to the talks, met others from the diocese, and learned about the fight against abortion.

Hosted by Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Arlington on Nov. 12-13, the first half of the night centered around faith and learning, while the second half focused on fun and fellowship.

Katie Jones (center) plays an icebreaker game with Lilly Tristian (left), and Mattie Jones during the Lock-In for Life on Nov. 12. The lock-in teaches teens about the sanctity of life through lectures, games, and prayer. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

After icebreakers, Spoolstra gave an introductory talk about the lock-in. He then showed the teens a video of a sonogram of twins. In years before, an ultrasound machine was brought in to see a live sonogram of a pregnancy.

“I can’t stay on the fence about this,” Spoolstra said. “It’s like the Catholic faith. If I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died on the cross and rose on the third day and ascended into Heaven, and that He is my Lord and Savior, then I have to give everything to Him. The same thing with this. Either it is a human life or it isn’t.”

Although the majority had never been to the lock-in before, high school senior and parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Lewisville Sissel Anderson was there for her second time.

“I personally feel that you can always learn something new,” Anderson said. “There are always new personal stories. I just enjoy listening to people talk and getting to spend time with kids from all over the diocese. It’s always good to be well informed so you can help people. I want to be equipped with information to handle situations.”

Teens were given the choice of three out of four possible breakout sessions to attend. One, led by Spoolstra, covered the pro-life view in politics. Another covered procedures in abortion, and the third described fetal development. Michael Demma, the diocesan director of Respect Life, gave a fourth session titled Beyond Abortion: What we offer to women and families (and how you can help).

“Can a woman get pregnant by herself?” Demma asked the boys in the room during his talk. He waited for them to respond before going on to say, “You have just as much responsibility as the women. We have to respect them. That creates a culture of life. Respect and protect each other.”

“Stop the babies from being killed. Stop the innocents from being killed. Help the mothers. Love the mothers, and especially in this year of mercy. That’s why we do it,” Demma said about the Respect Life program he runs. “We offer Christian love and practical solutions.”

Keeping with the already respectful and quiet mood from the informative sessions, the teens were then led into the main church for Adoration, split by gender.

Teens listen to a pro-life lecture during the Lock-In for Life on Nov. 12. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

“Whether this is your 100th time or your first time in Adoration, act like this is your first, your last, and your only,” Spoolstra told the youth.

Before the host was placed in the monstrance, Spoolstra, playing his guitar, taught the youth a song. He asked that they continue to sing as he went to the chapel, retrieving the Eucharist from the tabernacle. Clutching it closely to his chest, he reverently brought it up to the altar, placing it in the monstrance.

Throughout, there were moments of silence and moments of song as Spoolstra strummed his guitar, leading the music. Some knelt, others sat as they prayed for the 45 minutes of Adoration.

Upon reentry to the parish hall, the reverential mood disappeared almost immediately as they saw the pizza and were dismissed to go to their choice of five rooms for either sleeping, eating, sports, games, movies, or back to the chapel for quiet prayer time.

The lock-in ended hours later with a presentation given by Spoolstra on the March for Life. Attendees were invited to write an essay and enter in a competition to receive a scholarship to participate in the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“It’s something that I’m very honored to be a part of and continue on, and, God willing, my hope is that the day will come when we can do Lock-In for Life and talk about the end of abortion and how we can move forward past it, and how we can continue this fight for women, for mothers, for children,” Spoolstra said. “That we can find ways to continue to improve on supporting them and helping them because if we’re going to say we’re pro-life, that means from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, and we’re going to make sure that happens.”