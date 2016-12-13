Knights of Columbus thank local religious, raise more than $200,000 for vocations, deaf ministry

August 16, 2016

Bishop Michael Olson accepts a check from the Knights of Columbus for $204,291 at the 21st Annual Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grapevine. Pat Henz, diocesan deputy for the Knights of Columbus is at the far left. (Photo by Lance Murray / NTC)

GRAPEVINE — Thank you. We appreciate you.

That was the simple, heartfelt message sent to the clergy and religious in the Fort Worth Diocese during the 21st Annual Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner held Aug. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grapevine.

More than 400 Knights of Columbus, priests, deacons, sisters, religious, and family members filled the Family Life Center at St. Francis where Bishop Michael Olson was presented with a check for $204,291 — money that is earmarked for vocations and deaf ministries.

Pat Henz, diocesan deputy for the Knight of Columbus, said it's the first time more than $200,000 has been presented by the Knights in the diocese.

"The purpose of the dinner is to show our appreciation to our clergy," Henz said. Many clergy and religious were in attendance, including Father James Wilcox, director of Vocations for the Fort Worth Diocese.

Henz said that each council in the state is assessed $10 per member for what is called "state charity." For example, if a council has 100 members the charity goal is $1,000.

"We are given that total at the end of the fraternal year, and 70 percent of that money comes back to the diocese," Henz said in an interview.

The Fort Worth Diocese has roughly 8,600 Knights, which makes the diocesan goal $86,000, Henz said.

"Not only did we meet our goal, we surpassed it," he said.

Over the last 20 years, $2.2 million has been raised by the Knights in the diocese.

Thirty percent stays with the Knights’ state office for emergency funds, for disasters such as tornadoes or other pressing needs.

The 70 percent of the money that comes back to the diocese is given to the bishop to earmark for diocesan ministries. Starting with former Bishop Joseph Delaney, second bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, some of the money went to the Deaf Ministry Office of the diocese.

"Because of that, we invite the deaf community to this event to show appreciation," Henz said.

Deacon Stephen Hauck (left) and Father Tom Kennedy, of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Pilot Point, enjoy conversation at the 21st Annual Priest and Religious Appreciation Dinner. (Photo by Lance Murray / NTC)

Deaf Ministry Coordinator Connie Martin and Deaf Ministry members had a prominent place at the front of the hall, and the deaf choir signed a song for those in attendance.

Henz also said that Council 10998 in Wichita Falls holds a separate fundraiser that is strictly for vocations.

"They have a huge fundraiser, and they donate $130,000-plus each year," Henz said.

During the event, Fr. Wilcox introduced 32 seminarians who were in attendance. The Knights also presented a check for $4,000 collected in the “Pennies for Seminarians” program that allows people to put money in jars.

The Knights also recognized some of the sisters from the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur who were celebrating 50, 60, 70, and 75 years in religious life.

In his remarks to the audience, Henz, a police officer, said that the nation and the religious community are going through a difficult time.

He said that only a third of young adults still go to Mass, “but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped believing.” He said it’s important to reach those young people to attract them back to Mass.

Also, Henz said that just as police officers protect each other, “we Catholics need to protect each other.”

He said Catholics can find strength in the family.

“We get through this as a family,” he said.

Henz also applauded the work of the clergy in the lives of the Knights of Columbus.

“Every day, our priests, our sisters, our deacons, our seminarians challenge us to be better men,” Henz said.

“We are a family, a Catholic family, and we support each other,” he said.

Seminarian Rijo Philip, a third-year theology student at Theological College at Catholic University of America, said the backing from the Knights of Columbus is crucial to seminarians such as himself.

“It means a lot, just receiving the support that we have from our diocese in support of our vocation,” Philip said.

He said financial support and especially prayer support are also important in the life of a seminarian.

“It’s inspiring and motivating to know we have their support,” Philip said.