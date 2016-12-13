Gifts to Annual Diocesan Appeal impact lives, give hope

September 1, 2016

Seminarians Will Hayes and Brett Metzler are pictured with Father Gary Picou and the staff of St. Mary Church as they celebrate Fr. Gary's time in Gainesville before his new assignment to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller. The seminarians spent their summer there and gained pastoral experience under Fr. Picou. (Photo courtesy Will Hayes)

FORT WORTH — How is the love of Christ made visible? It is seen in a religious woman sitting with a grieving family or a seminarian planning a Vacation Bible School.

Although not as obvious, the love of Christ can be expressed in audiovisual equipment or religious education materials. In these and many more ways, the Annual Diocesan Appeal helps extend the love of Christ throughout the diocese.

For the 2017 appeal, which begins in September, the diocese has determined a need of $3,150,000 to assist ministries in four categories:

Gratitude and Support for the Clergy — to support the healthy and holy formation and education of men for the priesthood and permanent diaconate.

Each year, the Appeal allocates a significant portion of its funds for the future of the diocese: our seminarians. Priestly formation and education can take up to nine years, but seminarians’ service to the diocese begins much earlier in their training.

Seminarians Will Hayes, David LaPointe, Ricky Diaz, and Brett Metzler share some time on the field before a Rangers baseball game. (Photo courtesy Will Hayes)

For example, seminarians Will Hayes and Brett Metzler spent their summer at St. Mary Parish in Gainesville, where they expanded their pastoral experience by visiting the sick, teaching RCIA and confirmation classes, and preparing for a future Vacation Bible School.

Organizing the second annual Quo Vadis? retreat, a three-day event for high school boys to explore the priesthood and seminary life, was a significant responsibility for Hayes and Metzler. At first they planned to cap attendance at 20, but as more registrations arrived, they expanded the retreat to accommodate 25, then 30. Ultimately 32 young men took part in the discussions, prayers, and activities that introduced them to the priestly vocation.

Hayes recalled, “One of the best parts of our summer was spending time with the people of the Fort Worth Diocese. In seminary, we get absorbed in our studies and reading, so it’s beneficial to get into the parish and ‘smell like the sheep,’ as Pope Francis says.”

Hope and Healing for the Poor — to aid the disadvantaged, the disabled, and those who are most in need of God’s healing grace.

Plans for the 2017 Appeal include grants to Catholic Charities, prison ministry, and needy parishes and schools. Another beneficiary will be deaf ministry, which serves about 180 families.

A network of ten interpreters make Masses, Rosaries, funerals, baptisms, and other church events accessible to deaf individuals. According to Deaf Ministry Coordinator Connie Martin, they try to allow the individual to be as involved in the parish as possible. The deaf community also has a monthly Mass both in sign and voice, an adult Bible study, and two annual retreats.

“The Knights of Columbus have a long history of supporting our ministry. Extra resources from the Annual Diocesan Appeal would allow us to bring in an outside speaker at a retreat, or send someone from our diocese to a Catholic conference for the deaf. And of course, it would help us find and retain more interpreters,” Martin said.

Sisters Rafaela Landeros, MCSH, (far left) and Sister Leonor Santillan, MCSH, (far right) — Violetas, as they're often called — spend time with the posada crew at St. Paul Parish in Electra. (Photo courtesy Sister Soledad Quintero)

“Sometimes an interpreter makes a hospital visit, and the patient’s eyes light up when they realize that the person who brings them the Eucharist can sign. The deaf are so appreciative of anything we do to help them. It’s a beautiful ministry,” she continued.

Rural and needy parishes also benefit from the appeal. Parishes in the northwest area of the diocese are able to bring in Missionary Catechists of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, also known as “Violetas.”

Father Jack McKone, pastor of Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls and Dean of the Northwest Deanery, explained that Sister Soledad Quintero, SSMN, director of Hispanic Ministry at Sacred Heart, determines needs in the rural parishes. She coordinates the Violetas as they travel from Mexico and conduct Bible study, sacramental preparation, and catechist training for a few weeks.

The sisters also provide seasonal retreats and celebrations for Our Lady of Guadalupe and other cultural traditions.

“These sisters are hard-working and loving, wonderful women. They will meet anyone, anywhere to help reach the corners of the diocese,” Fr. McKone said. “The priests can’t get to everything, and the Violetas bring comfort to the people. We are blessed to have them.”

Love and Strengthening for Families — to bind us closer to Christ through our love and respect for one another in families committed to proclaiming the Gospel.

The Marriage and Family Life Office helps foster a sound family structure beginning with engaged couples and continuing with marriage enrichment activities and family conferences. The appeal also supports the work of the diocesan Tribunal Office.

Faith and Formation for Future Generations — to empower our children to grow in their Catholic faith in preparation for a life of Christian leadership and service.

Six Catholic schools in the diocese will receive assistance in the form of operating grants and tuition assistance, making Catholic education possible for many families.

Father Kyle Walterscheid, pastor of St. John Paul II University Parish in Denton, will receive help from FOCUS, a Catholic collegiate outreach whose mission is to share the hope and joy of the Gospel with university students.

In many urban and rural parishes, catechist training and religious education materials are provided with assistance from the Annual Diocesan Appeal.

“Some of our small, rural parishes have a very limited budget or trained volunteers. Help from outside is needed and appreciated,” said Fr. McKone.

Pat Miller, associate director of the Advancement Foundation, summarized, “The essence of the Annual Diocesan Appeal is a response to God’s call to embrace what He has given to us and share it lovingly with others. It’s people giving to people.”

To learn more about the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or to donate, please visit www.advancementfoundation.org/ada-about