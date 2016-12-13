Scott Hahn shares message of mercy, evangelization with Fort Worth faithful

September 14, 2016

FORT WORTH — “What was amazing in the first century should still be amazing in the 21st century,” claimed Dr. Scott Hahn, the renowned speaker and author of more than 40 books.

In three presentations he delivered to large audiences Sept. 9 and 10 at St. Patrick Cathedral, he drew upon sacred Scripture, Church history, saints and popes, plus stories from his family to illustrate the joy of the Good News of Jesus, and how Catholics are called to share that Good News through friendship.

Dr. Hahn’s first talk centered on the creed, the subject of his latest book. He said, “The problem with the creed is not that we say it too much — it’s that we ponder it too little.”

According to Dr. Hahn, Catholics often look at the creed as a “seventh inning stretch after the homily.” However, when they stand and recite it with gratitude, they confirm their acceptance of what they have just heard in the Liturgy of the Word.

The mysteries Catholics proclaim in the creed form the foundation of their faith, beginning with calling God “the Father,” Dr. Hahn said, explaining that Jesus revolutionized religion by introducing God as our Father. Jesus entered into our family so that we could enter into his family and be children of God.

Hahn recalled an episode when he rocked his newborn son to sleep one evening. As he sat in the darkened room overwhelmed with love for his firstborn, Hahn realized that God’s love for him was even greater.

By proclaiming the creed, we renew our covenant with God, making a public statement that we are his sons and daughters. Our covenant with God is similar to a marriage, Dr. Hahn explained. Both begin with a personal relationship, followed by a commitment. The bond is sustained by time, attention, and openness, which will cause love to grow. Praying, receiving the sacraments, and studying sacred Scripture keeps our love of God from stagnating and fuels our ongoing conversion, he added.

Dr. Hahn’s second and third talks intertwined mercy and the New Evangelization.

People, Hahn said, often see a tradeoff between justice and mercy. “God’s mercy does not suspend justice. God is a father who administers justice in a merciful way, and He administers mercy in a just way.” Justice and mercy meet at the cross in Jesus’ sacrificial death.

He explained that Pope Francis honored the connection between mercy and evangelism when he chose to begin the Holy Year of Mercy on December 8, 2015, which is both the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second Vatican Council.

Out of the council was born a renewed focus on evangelization, Dr. Hahn said. Since then, the popes have exemplified the Church’s commitment to go and preach the Gospel by reconciling sinners to God and traveling the world to share the Good News.

“We are alive when giants walked the earth,” said Dr. Hahn, as he recounted the popes’ apostolic journeys and the impact of World Youth Days.

But evangelization is not just for popes or priests. At Mass, Catholics consume Jesus in the Word and in the Eucharist, and then are sent to share what they have been given with others.

Dr. Hahn continued, “Friendship is the most natural context for sharing our joy, and friendship is the message of the Gospel. Jesus came to give us friendship with God. In divine friendship, God stoops to us in his infinite love, and He wants to raise us up.

“Share the Gospel in friendship. You would recommend a restaurant or a movie to your friends and coworkers, so don’t withhold the truths of all eternity. The only homily they might hear is your friendship. Share your joy. Don’t hoard it. The world offers countless pleasures but not the joy that lasts.”

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI called for a New Evangelization, inviting Catholics to renew their relationship with Jesus and his Church by deepening their faith, believing in the Gospel, and going forth to make disciples. There remains a great need to re-evangelize the de-Christianized, as only 30 percent of people raised Catholic still practice the faith as adults, Hahn suggested.

He also urged the attendees to “consume the Word, read the Bible, read the Catechism, and catch fire. You’ll find more truth and more beauty as Catholics.”