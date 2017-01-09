January 16, 2017

Archbishop Charles Chaput, of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, speaks at the SEEK Conference in San Antonio Jan. 5. Thousands of college students from across the nation attended, including several from the Diocese of Fort Worth. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

SAN ANTONIO — African Cardinal Robert Sarah once said, “Silence is more important than any other human work, because it expresses God. The true revolution comes from silence; it leads us towards God and towards others so that we can place ourselves humbly at their service.”

Archbishop Charles Chaput, of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, applied this quote to his presentation titled, “How to Be a Bridge, Not an Obstacle,” on Jan. 5, at the Fellowship of Catholic University Students’ SEEK Conference in San Antonio.

The archbishop explained how one can improve relations with those who may not be Christian or who are hostile to Christianity. Throughout his talk, he advised his audience to utilize prayer, silence, and love when encountering American culture.

“America is a different place from anything in our national past…The ignorance and hostility towards religion today in our nation is rather new,” Archbishop Chaput said. “Catholic belief is just as unwelcome here now as it was at the time of the country’s founding.”

The archbishop continued, stating that this not only applies to Catholics, but to Christians as a whole.

“Religion itself is often viewed with disdain by many people — by many of your peers,” he explained. “Being a faithful, unapologetic Catholic in medicine, law, politics, and even in business today, can mean that you are often in a minority and uncomfortable.”

He told his audience that to build a bridge, there cannot be an obstacle on the other side. If you strive to love or share the truth with someone, prepare for it to be “thrown back in your face,” because it happened to Jesus, he said.

He also said that God is the real bridge-builder, and invites us to be his helpers. This does not “depend on our plans and success, and should free us from the fear of failure,” the archbishop explained.

A young Catholic takes notes during one of the keynotes at the SEEK 2017 Conference in San Antonio. (Photo by Jacqueline Burkepile / NTC)

“When trying to build a bridge to another person, do not be afraid,” Archbishop Chaput said. “You probably will fail much of the time. We should be free from the fear of failure, so that we can really strive with all our hearts to do something for the other person.

“We need to be ready to be instruments of God’s will, and let Him use us in the world, even if it does not seem like we will be successful.”

He then explained that we cannot let the culture’s hostility and bigotry keep us from understanding that there are “a lot of souls looking for something…more than themselves, and higher than their own immediate appetites.”

Archbishop Chaput said that the noise of the culture is what feeds our “immediate appetites.” He emphasized that there is not enough silence, and that we are constantly “bombarded by advertising, calamity in the news, and violent music.” In turn, this noise does not satisfy our longing for God.

“This noise…deafens us to the voice of God. ‘God is silence,’ Cardinal Sarah says, ‘and the devil is noise.’ Those who obey God create beautiful harmonies. The devil does the opposite,” Archbishop Chaput said.

He suggested removing the noise from our lives by browsing fewer internet sites, logging off social media, and listening to less music.

“We need to have the kind of leisurely love with God that can lead to personal transformation. We need to cultivate that silence with Him, for it is in that silence that God reveals himself and his plan to us,” he stressed. “We will find our pride pruned and our humility nourished.”

Archbishop Chaput stated that if we prepare ourselves well, particularly through silence and prayer, “the Lord will find us ready to do his work” when opportunities to build bridges arise. Even though the hostility of the world to Christianity can be discouraging, “this is an exciting and fruitful time in the Church.”

“It is our job to propose to the world the truth about itself: It was loved into existence by God who died in its hands, and He nonetheless rose again in glory to save it.”

He concluded his presentation by encouraging listeners to “seek the Lord,” as the conference’s name suggests.

“Be with Him in prayer, and in his gift of Himself in the Mass,” Archbishop Chaput exclaimed. “Touched by his Passion, set the world on fire with his love.”