After year of discernment, 32 men admitted to candidacy for the permanent diaconate

August 18, 2016

Bishop Michael Olson poses with the 32 deacon candidates on August 6. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

FORT WORTH — After a year of prayerful discernment and study, 32 men, aspiring to become permanent deacons in the Diocese of Fort Worth, were admitted to candidacy during an August 6 Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Olson in St. Patrick Cathedral.

During a brief calling and questioning of candidates, the men publicly expressed their desire to be ordained as deacons and the bishop accepted their declaration.

The rite of ascending to candidacy is simple, direct, and understated, Bishop Olson explained in his homily.

“The rite of reception of candidacy is truly marked by the simplicity of faith for it is faith that is required to hear the call and to say ‘yes,’” he suggested. “Faith begins with listening and hearing Jesus Christ.”

Becoming a deacon is not a lifestyle choice based on personal desires.

“Your formation requires that you take seriously the voice of the Father who tells you, and tells each of us, to listen to Jesus,” the bishop pointed out. “It requires that the man who heard a call has adequately discerned — through faith and prayer — that it is indeed the Lord who is calling him.”

Faithful and generous service to Christ and his Church involves preparation of mind and spirit as well as an intimate and meaningful conversion of heart to love one’s neighbor and give freely of oneself in service.

“Formation requires the cross — it requires the surrender of your self-will and full conformity to Christ as displayed by St. Stephen and St. Lawrence — two of the earliest deacons of the Church and martyrs in the life of the Church,” Bishop Olson said. “Make no mistake, all is lost by confusing enthusiasm with solid, authentic zeal of discipleship.”

Candidates are accepted for formation without entitlement from the Church or bishop.

“Yet the reception is joyful and hopeful because through it, the Church acknowledges gratefully, the good work that God has already begun in you.”

The 32 new candidates stand during the Rite of Admission to Candidacy at St. Patrick Cathedral. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Julian Mendoza called his time as an aspirant for the diaconate “life changing.”

“It’s been great — lots of prayer, discerning, and listening to the Lord because He’s the one in control of everything,” enthused the St. Catherine of Sienna parishioner as he waited for the Mass to begin with wife, Mary.

Mendoza said juggling work, studies, and family responsibilities is challenging, “but the Lord is making it work so far.

“If we just open ourselves up to the Lord, everything works out,” the diaconate candidate added.

St. Mark parishioner Eric Hunsberger has grown spiritually during the past year.

“We’ve listened to a lot of good speakers and learned about the diaconate as well as a better way to catechize,” added the candidate who attended the Mass with his 28-year-old son, Philip. “It involved a lot of reading and writing projects.”

Classroom meetings for the candidates will increase from one Saturday a month to twice a month. They also will receive parish assignments and are expected to complete 15 hours of service to the Church in addition to 15 hours of community ministry each month.

“It’s more work but [it’s] needed to prepare us to become deacons because,” the mechanical engineer added, “you never know what your responsibilities are going to be.”

The Order of Deacon is a ministry of service to the Word of God, the sacraments of the Church, and works of heroic charity. Men, ordained as deacons, represent Christ in the world and are expected to model grace, justice, faith, and compassion in the community.

In addition to assisting with the sacramental life of a parish, deacons visit the sick and homebound, volunteer in prison ministry, assist with advocacy for the marginalized, and teach in various parish programs.

The class of 2020 is the fifth group of diaconal candidates trained in the Diocese of Fort Worth. Permanent deacons ordained for the diocese prior to 1989 received their formation in the Diocese of Dallas.

Deacon James Bindel came to the August 6 Mass to show support for the prospective deacons he met while teaching inquiry classes.

“It’s terrific to see the enthusiasm of these men and see how their prayer life and spirituality has changed,” said the deacon who ministers at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Wichita Falls.

But it’s still the beginning of a journey, he cautioned.

“These men still have four years of formation,” Bindel continued. “It’s not a summer thing and then you become a deacon. Preparation is lengthy. The Church discerns and the man discerns.”

Danny Zavala (left), a deacon candidate, was joined by his parents, Rafael and Donna, during the August 6 Rite of Candidacy. (Photo by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen / NTC)

The diocese is blessed with a large number of high quality candidates who are “examples of Christian leadership,” according to Juan Rendon, director of Permanent Deacon Formation.

After an intense year of monthly meetings, general study, prayer, days of recollection, and small group reflection, the men will begin specific theological and liturgical formation.

“Last year was for discernment. Now the attention is on Holy Orders,” Rendon added. “We will meet more often for intellectual, pastoral, and spiritual formation. The academic component is more intense.”

Candidates will train for Proclamation of the Word and — God willing — will receive the Ministry of Lector next summer. In addition to intense study of liturgical principles and parish duties, the men will hone their skills as ministers of charity.

“They will be assigned to a hospitals, hospice, nursing homes, and prisons,” Rendon continued. “Pope Francis calls it the peripheries of human existence.”

Rafael and Donna Zavala traveled from southern California to watch their son, Danny Zavala, continue his journey to become a permanent deacon.

“We feel so blessed that he’s answered the Lord and wants to serve Him,” said his mother who prayed a Rosary in thanksgiving. “We’re so very proud.”