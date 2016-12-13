Church leaders say group’s ads distort Catholic teaching on sanctity of life

September 15, 2016

(Photo courtesy Jim Gathany / CDC)

Editor's Note: Here is the link to Bishop Michael Olson's full statement. A link to the USCCB's news release is available here.

FORT WORTH — Joining various Catholic leaders around the country, Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson said a nationwide ad campaign calling for taxpayer funding of abortion is deceptive and misrepresents Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life.

“These full-page ads depict Catholics who support public funding for abortion — the direct and intentional killing of unborn children — an act that is always and everywhere a grave moral evil,” Bishop Olson said in a Sept. 14 statement.

Catholics for Choice, a dissident abortion advocacy group, launched the national advertising campaign featuring full-page ads in the Sept. 12 print editions of more than 20 national and local publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle, and the San Antonio Express-News.

Despite its name, the group “has no affiliation with the Roman Catholic Church,” said the Texas Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of Texas’ bishops, in a Sept. 12 statement. “Instead, it is financed by grants from a few secular organizations pushing a pro-abortion agenda. It seldom ventures beyond Washington to Texas, unless it is to buy expensive, full-page ads when it serves their pro-abortion agenda.”

The conference said it is not clear why the Washington-based activist group calls itself “‘Catholic’ when it apparently declines to embrace and live the principles of the Catholic faith.”

It also said the “misguided campaign of the so-called ‘Catholics for Choice’ organization misrepresents the moral guidance of our Church.”

The Catholics for Choice, formerly known as Catholics for a Free Choice, has existed for a number of years. In 2000, the U.S. bishops said the group’s “use of the name Catholic as a platform for promoting the taking of innocent human life and ridiculing the Church is offensive not only to Catholics, but to all who expect honesty and forthrightness in public discourse.”

Bishop Olson said the ads are not only deceiving, but “are evil for several reasons.”

“First, they promote and actively encourage vulnerable women to kill their unborn children with the active and financial cooperation of our federal and local governments,” he said.

Secondly, the ads are “intended to deceive” Catholics and others into thinking that the “deliberate and knowing choice to kill the unborn child is a basic human right and ‘Catholic social justice value’ supportive of the common good of society.”

And thirdly, the bishop continued, the ads are intended to divide and confuse Catholics about the “authentic moral teaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and the responsibility of the pope and Catholic bishops to teach what is true to that Gospel.

The bishop went on to remind the Catholics of the Diocese of Fort Worth of their duty to “promote the basic right to life and to help vulnerable mothers of unborn children,” as well as speak “clearly and lovingly of the dignity of human life.”

Catholics for Choice in a news release said their “Abortion in Good Faith” ad campaign is the first phase of a multi-year campaign seeking to overturn the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits use of federal funds for nearly all Medicaid abortions.

One of their ads featured in a large daily newspaper quoted Linda Pinto, of Pennsylvania, who is described as a Catholic, mother, grandmother, and former nun. In the ad, Pinto says: “It is because of my Catholic faith, not in spite of it, that I support women who make conscience-based decisions to have an abortion.”

According to Catholic News Service, others featured in the ad campaign are Lauren Barbato, a writer and graduate student from New Jersey; John Noble, a student and community organizer from Iowa; Kathy Ryg, a former state legislator and mother of four from Illinois; and Gloria Romero Roses, a mother, business owner, and former congressional candidate from Florida.

The Texas conference made clear the teachings of the Catholic Church in regards to the sanctity of life.

“Catholic social teaching is based on and inseparable from our understanding of human life and human dignity,” it said. “Every person, from the moment of conception to natural death, has inherent dignity and a right to life consistent with that dignity.”

The conference added, “The bishops of the United States, in accord with our Holy Father, Pope Francis, have been unequivocal in proclaiming the dignity of unborn human life. Millions of Catholics in Texas actively live out this teaching in our pro-life ministries and advocacy.”

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a Sept. 12 statement that the ads “promote abortion as if it were a social good. But abortion kills the most defenseless among us, harms women, and tears at the heart of families.”

The New York cardinal urged Catholics to help pregnant women in need by “supporting local pregnancy help centers, which do incredible work caring for mothers and children alike in a manner consistent with true social justice and mercy.”