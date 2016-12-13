Megargel's St. Mary of the Assumption Church celebrates 100 years

September 8, 2016

The 100th anniversary of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Megargel was attended by nearly 200 people, including: (Back row) Father Albert Francis Kanjirathumkal, HGN, sacramental priest of St. Mary of the Assumption in Megargel; Father Jerry Ward, retired Air Force chaplain; seminarian Austin Hoodenpyle; Bishop Michael Olson; seminarian Jason Allen; and Deacon Jim Novak, St. Mary's parochial administrator, along with (front row) altar servers Hallie Cuba, Olivia Baker, Caden Lane, and Peyton Kulhanek. (Photo courtesy Kimberli Cuba)

MEGARGEL — As the parishioners of St. Mary of the Assumption Church gathered for the 100th anniversary of their parish, the Aug. 13 celebration seemed reminiscent of the town’s tradition of celebrating the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary.

“The August 15 [solemnity] celebration was a big thing for the town of Megargel,” said Deacon Jim Novak, parochial administrator of St. Mary’s Church. “A lot of people used to come to town annually just to celebrate that feast.

“It was neat to have people come back who were just old Megargel people,” the Seymour resident said of the centennial celebration.

The town of Megargel was founded in 1906 when a group of Czech immigrants moved into the southwestern portion of Archer County. Dcn. Novak said parishioners at first gathered in homes for church services. In 1916 they began constructing the current building and that’s when the community came together more strongly with Masses taking place regularly, the deacon explained. The church building was dedicated on May 1, 1917, to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary by Dallas Bishop Joseph Patrick Lynch. It is the oldest church in Megargel, which is 110 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The Aug. 15 celebrations started sometime after the spring of 1936 after the Knights of Columbus built a parish hall near the church and later, on the eastern side of Megargel, built a recreation hall.­

The “recreational area” is where celebrations occurred for the Assumption of Mary every Aug. 15, and people from all over the state of Texas would attend, according to historical records published by the church.

After many of the original parishioners died and many of their children moved to big cities, the celebrations stopped.

Parishioner B.J. Cuba, whose family has deep ties to the parish, was among the nearly 200 who turned out for the centennial, which was also attended by Bishop Michael Olson. Cuba’s grandfather helped found the parish.

“It’s the mother church of the Cuba family, as far as I’m concerned… It’s part of our history here,” Cuba said.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Megargel is pictured shortly after it was built in 1916. It was dedicated the following year. (Photo courtesy St. Mary of the Assumption Parish)

Kimberli Cuba, Jennifer Lane, and Sarah Baker planned the centennial celebration that started with lunch Aug. 13 at the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Historical photographs of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and its parishioners lined the walls.

“We had the regular Czech fixings for lunch. We had pot barbecue, sauerkraut, and sausage. Several ladies from Megargel and Seymour got together, and we made 186 dozen kolaches to serve and sell by the dozen,” she said.

After lunch, the celebration continued with fellowship, bingo, and dominoes in the parish hall for the adults. Centennial items such as rosaries from Prague, decorative plates with a photo of the church’s altar, as well as ornaments, t-shirts, and mugs with the church’s photograph on them were sold.

Kimberli Cuba, who has attended the parish since 1992, said St. Mary of the Assumption has approximately 25 to 30 active members.

At 6 p.m., the church was filled to capacity, as 165 people and 35 more in the parish hall attended Mass concelebrated by Bishop Michael Olson, Father Albert Francis Kanjirathumkal, HGN, St. Mary’s sacramental priest; Father Jerry Ward, a retired Air Force chaplain; and Father Barry Cuba, B.J. Cuba’s cousin who now resides in the Austin Diocese. Dcn. Novak assisted along with two seminarians, Austin Hoodenpyle and Jason Allen, who had summer assignments in Megargel and Seymour two years ago.

“To jump from 30 [people] to 200 is a lot of excitement for them,” Dcn. Novak said, pointing out that Megargel’s population is about 200.

Jodie Darilek, who has been a member of the parish for 62 years, said she enjoyed the celebration.

St. Mary of the Assumption's early congregation is seen in this photo from circa 1920. (Photo courtesy Kimberli Cuba)

“It was really nice. I got to see a lot of people who moved away after they grew up here,” she said.

Her late husband is the great nephew of Vincent J. and Mary Darilek, who bought the land for the church.

The Cubas said about 50 of their relatives attended the centennial celebration.

“Living here, and being a part of this big [church] family and being a part of this history has just been amazing,” Kimberli Cuba said.

“I guess that’s why I’m so into finding out the history of the parish because not only is it the history of my parish — but it’s also the history of my family,” she continued. “That’s been very important to me and very special.”