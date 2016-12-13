40 Days for Life: Local faithful pray, fast around the clock

October 30, 2016

Parishioners from St. John the Apostle Church pray on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood during the 40 Days for Life vigil on Sept. 28. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Each fall the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood in south Fort Worth becomes a 24/7 testament to the power of prayer.

That dedicated prayer, along with fasting, makes up the major ingredients of 40 Days for Life, the peaceful prayer vigil to protect the unborn. By emphasizing a positive, prayerful presence outside abortion facilities, the pro-life prayer demonstration (which has reached its 10-year mark in Fort Worth) aims to show God’s love and mercy to clients and workers of those clinics.

The 2016 campaign, kicked off by Bishop Michael Olson on Sept. 28, includes more than 350 faithful signed up to spend an hour each week in prayer in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

These are the stories of some of those faithful seeking to, as Bishop Olson put it, “speak with a prophetic voice as did Christ, to speak of mercy, justice, compassion, and love,” in order to lead people to conversion and a heart filled with respect for the sanctity of life.

Connie Stallworth prays the Rosary at the Planned Parenthood entrance on Oct. 10. (Photo by Susan Moses / NTC)

God is not limited by time, said Celia Ledbetter, and that’s why she prays at Planned Parenthood each week before the sun even rises.

“There’s not a time of day that God can’t touch someone’s life, so I pray that God will touch hearts and speak to the women who enter the building. I know that God’s power is unleashed by prayer,” said Ledbetter, who has participated in the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil for several years.

Another person on the sidewalk in the early morning hours is Robert Johnson, who prays at the abortion clinic at 4 a.m. “I like to talk out loud to the Lord, and I enjoy the quiet and solitude that time of day.”

Johnson also noted that his presence serves as a witness to the truck drivers making predawn deliveries to the hospital across the street. “They know why I’m here and they honk in support. It makes me feel good.”

Johnson is still troubled by the memory of a family member who had an abortion more than 40 years ago. “She already had three kids and she didn’t want another one. Her kids turned out good, and I think about who this baby would have grown up to be,” he said.

Although the concrete sidewalk is hard, it’s outmatched by the power of prayer. Each week during 40 Days for Life, Connie Stallworth spends an hour on her knees in front of Planned Parenthood. She has participated in the prayer vigil since 2007, when it was first launched nationwide.

“The prayer demonstration is beautiful. It’s peaceful, loving, and positive,” said Stallworth, who is grateful to have raised two adopted children.

“I don’t think the young women understand what they are doing. They can’t understand. If they were truly informed, they wouldn’t do it. Instead they act out of fear and misinformation,” she continued.

Men and women line the sidewalks in prayer during the 40 Days for Life kickoff rally on Sept. 28 outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

40 Days for Life has grown exponentially since it began in College Station in 2004. This year, approximately 700,000 volunteers will pray and fast to end abortion in 636 cities across 36 countries.

“Great things happen when God’s people pray,” said Steve Rook, who serves on the leadership committee of 40 Days for Life Fort Worth. He often reflects on a friend’s explanation that Planned Parenthood has lawyers, money, and politicians, but pro-life ministries have the power of the Almighty God.

Rook prays that God will change the hearts of the abortion facility’s clients and employees, and he also remembers the fathers of the unborn. “I pray often that the Lord would move him to want to be the protector of both the life he has generated and the woman with whom he has a relationship.”

Fort Worth is one of the few locations in the country that holds a round-the-clock prayer vigil, continuing through November 6.

To sign up or learn more, visit www.40daysFortWorth.com.