Sister Cecile Faget, SSMN, kind-hearted longtime teacher, dies at 93

January 27, 2017

Sister Cecile Faget, SSMN

FORT WORTH — During a 2013 celebration of her 70 years as a Sister of St. Mary of Namur, Sister Cecile Faget described the joy she found in religious service.

“It’s a happy life and a special way of consecrating yourself to the Lord,” she told the North Texas Catholic.

The energetic, always smiling educator passed away suddenly on January 26 in a local hospital. She was 93. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 1, 1923, Sr. Cecile moved with her family to Dallas as a young girl and was introduced to the Sisters of St. Mary as a 10-year-old student at St. Edward’s Academy.

“And I’ve been with them ever since,” she said.

During her years in religious life, Sr. Cecile taught in various schools, most notably at the University of Dallas where she was a member of the English faculty 10 years.

In 1995, Sr. Cecile traveled to Africa to help the order’s missionary sisters in Rwanda. Later in life, she tutored students in English and Spanish and continued helping people with their ESL lessons until her unexpected death. In 2012, the late Sister St. John Begnaud, author of A Little Good: The Sisters of St. Mary in Texas, acknowledged Sr. Cecile for helping her edit the text.

She also served for many years on the Marriage Tribunal in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

“Sister Cecile was an exceptional person who was always willing to give of herself,” according to Sister Gabriela Martinez, the order’s provincial superior. “Our community is heartbroken. What affects one affects the others.”

She remembered Sr. Cecile as vibrant, engaged, and prayerful.

“She was a sister with a sense of mission—one who deeply understood her spiritual identity as linked to an intense communion and solidarity with the poor.”