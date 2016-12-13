Catholics from North Texas travel to Mother Teresa's canonization Mass

September 2, 2016

A tapestry of Blessed Teresa of Kolkata hangs from the facade of St. Peter's Basilica after being positioned by workers at the Vatican Sept. 1. Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis during a ceremony at the Vatican Sept. 4. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

“If I ever become a saint — I will surely be one of “darkness.” I will continually be absent from heaven — to light the light of those in darkness on earth.” — Mother Teresa of Calcutta

FORT WORTH — Ali Hoffman doesn’t remember Mother Teresa as a “living saint” combing the streets of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), India in search of the poor, homeless, and dying.

The 26-year-old co-youth director at St. Catherine of Siena parish in Carrollton was still in primary school when the diminutive Missionary of Charity sister walked the earth.

“She didn’t come into my life until 2008 when I read the book, Come Be My Light,” Hoffman says referencing the autobiography published 10 years after Mother Teresa’s September 5, 1997 death.

The collection of letters to her spiritual advisors reveals the soon-to-be modern saint’s inner struggle with faith and her intimate relationship with Jesus.

“It shaped my spiritual life. Her view of the world really impacted me,” the youth minister continued. “She loved people and didn’t care what race or religion they were. That’s what I want to do and emulate. I think the world needs that lesson on compassion, mercy, and forgiveness so much.”

Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Albania (now Macedonia), Mother Teresa joined the Loreto order of nuns in 1928 as an 18-year-old. In 1946, she was inspired to start a new religious order — the Missionaries of Charity — while traveling in India. Since then her community of sisters have opened hundreds of orphanages, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and other ministries that care for the needy.

Pope John Paul II put Mother Teresa on the fast track to sainthood after the Noble laureate’s funeral in 1997 and beatified her in 2003. Pope Francis announced last spring that the modern day “saint of the gutters” would officially be canonized on September 4 — 19 years after her death.

Blessed Teresa of Kolkata presents documents for a new house to a villager in 1994 in Mumbai, formerly Bombay. Mother Teresa will be canonized by Pope Francis Sept. 4 at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Luciano Mellace, Reuters)

Hoffman says her “bucket list” of things to do before age 30 included attending the canonization of Mother Teresa. In achieving that goal, she will be part of the thousands converging in Rome to witness Pope Francis declare Blessed Teresa a saint during a September 4 Mass in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square. Traveling with a church group from Denver, the young adult is making the pilgrimage to “show my love and honor for her.”

Two priests, who work in the Diocese of Fort Worth, also plan to join the festivities and were invited to concelebrate the canonization Mass with Pope Francis. Third Order Regular Franciscans Father Augustine Kolapuram and Father Mathew Kavipurayidam grew up in India and met Mother Teresa at the order’s Mother House.

“Even before her death, it was known she was going to be a saint,” said Fr. Augustine, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena. He spent two weeks as a 21-year-old seminarian working in Kolkata’s home for the dying, orphanage, and leper colony.

The volunteer witnessed Mother Teresa walk the slums of the city and bring back the poor and dying.

“She took them to her place, looked after them, and let them die happy,” he remembers. “That was her mission — to give everyone a happy death — especially those who were alone or had no one to look after them.”

Fr. Augustine expects many ordinary people and members of religious orders from across India at the Canonization Mass. Millions of others from around the world, who admired Mother Teresa’s humanitarian work, will watch via telecast.

“She is an inspiration for many to go out and serve the poor just as Pope Francis is saying and doing,” he adds. “She’ll be remembered for her simplicity, humility, love for the poor, and love for the Holy Eucharist.”

St. Thomas the Apostle pastor Fr. Mathew Kavipurayidam spent time with Mother Teresa in the 1990s when he escorted a visitor from Rome to Calcutta.

“When you were with her, you felt as if you were the only person in the world,” he recalls of the two-hour visit.

The priest says he admired the missionary’s relationship with the poor.

“She took care of the needs of the abandoned and orphaned children and saw in them the face of Christ,” he adds. “That’s what inspired me.”

As he concelebrates the Canonization Mass with a flurry of other priests, Fr. Mathew will be thinking of the little nun with the big heart and what she gave to the world.

“She had so much respect for life,” he said. “She found Jesus in the poor.”