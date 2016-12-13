A mother for all of us: Local Catholics honor Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 15, 2016

Matachines perform during a special procession for Our Lady of Guadalupe at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on Dec. 12. (NTC photo / Adrean Indolos)

FORT WORTH — “Am I not here, I who am your mother?”

Nearly 500 years after Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to St. Juan Diego, her question still resounds. On Dec. 12, hundreds answered, “Yes, you are here” at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Fort Worth. Parishioners began gathering at 3 a.m. on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe to show honor and love to the Virgin Mary.

“This is one of the biggest celebrations of the year,” explained Marcos Ortiz, a parishioner who has attended the pre-dawn festivities since he was an infant. “Our Lady of Guadalupe brought the Catholic faith to Mexico, so we honor and love her today and every day.”

Within a few years of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s apparition to St. Juan Diego in 1531, about 8 million Aztecs in Mexico converted to Catholicism.

Churches throughout the diocese and across the U.S. and Mexico mark her feast day on Dec. 12 with processions and special liturgies.

An image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen inside Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. (NTC photo / Adrean Indolos)

At Immaculate Heart of Mary, the dark and quiet outside was vanquished by the vibrant décor and lively music inside. Scores of bright floral bouquets surrounded a 25-foot banner of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the sanctuary, and many more flowers flanked a statue of the dark-skinned Madonna in the vestibule.

The congregation sang and clapped along with musical groups playing banda, the brass-based traditional Mexican music, and mariachi music. Frequent shouts of “Viva Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe! Viva Cristo Rey!” (Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe. Long live Christ the King) echoed through the church.

After more than an hour of songs, Bishop Michael Olson joined the faithful for a pre-dawn Mass. Matachines, dressed in bright costumes featuring shells, beads, and feathers, began the liturgy with a loud blast from a shell, followed by an urgent drumbeat. The rhythm of their shell-clad ankles and maracas directed the dancers as they hopped and bobbed up the aisles of the church and back. Their traditional costumes and dances incorporate Mexican, Aztec, and American symbolism.

In the feast day’s Gospel reading, from the first chapter of Luke, a pregnant Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth. John the Baptist, in Elizabeth’s womb, leaps for joy. In his homily, Bishop Olson compared that visit to Mary’s visits to St. Juan Diego.

“Years later, St. Juan Diego, is also visited by the Virgin Mary carrying the unborn Christ child in her womb. Mary, carrying Jesus in her womb, comes again to serve and to bring comfort to Juan Diego. She does so in part by appearing as an Indian of the same complexion of Juan Diego and his family.

“She tells him that she is his mother. Juan Diego leaps with joy and receives comfort in place of his fear because salvation and redemption have come to him and to the Americas,” the bishop said.

Bishop Michael Olson delivers his homily during an early morning Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (NTC photo / Adrean Indolos)

By choosing to appear to St. Juan Diego, a 57-year-old Indian peasant with no riches or influence, Our Lady of Guadalupe demonstrates that she is the mother for all.

Ortiz explained, “She chose Juan Diego, a simple man. That shows us no matter who you are, how old you are, or what your skin color is, she is our mother.”

He hopes to make a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City someday.

According to Bishop Olson, Our Lady of Guadalupe still calls us to conversion.

“John the Baptist, Juan Diego, and all of us, have leapt with joy at the arrival of Jesus with Mary. John the Baptist, Juan Diego, and all of us, move from the reception of this good news to accepting our vocation to speak prophetically. . . . We, who have received this good news, are also called to be prophets to declare the arrival of Christ in the persons of the poor, in the persons of immigrants and refugees, and in the person of the unborn child.”