Seek the Lord’s call in the Eucharist: Mass, Exposition and Adoration

August 18, 2014

People often say that nobody likes change. I’m not sure this is true. People may fear the unknown that change brings, but we are creatures of change — always growing, being transformed, falling, reconciling, etc.

My own recent transition as Vocations director and a parochial administrator has left me to reflect more deeply on He Who does not change. God’s gift of his Son, Jesus Christ, is simultaneously an immense mystery for us to explore with our hearts, minds, and souls and a pillow of comfort for us, especially in the Eucharist, by being a stalwart foundation in our lives.

The beautiful prayer given during the apparitions at Fatima reminds us that Jesus Christ is present in all the tabernacles throughout the world. Even with the geographic vastness of our diocese, we can immediately see how splendid the Lord is to make Himself present to us in this intimate way.

The Eucharist feeds our lives, comforts our souls, and strengthens our endeavors. Through the wonderful sacrament of the altar, the voice of God is heard — the voice that draws one to serve the Church comes from moments of encounter with the Lord present in the Most Blessed Sacrament.



Perhaps you’ve seen the phrase, “No Priests = No Eucharist.” This was an influential phrase in my vocational calling. It seemed unbelievable to think of not being able to receive the Eucharist on Sunday. I wondered, “How can we sit by idly, while so many go without the foundation of our lives?” This was part of the grace planted by God on my heart to begin serious discernment for the priesthood.



St. Cyril of Alexandria demonstrates why the Eucharist is essential: “Therefore, the body of Christ gives life to those who receive it. Its presence in mortal men expels death and drives away corruption because it contains within itself in his entirety the Word who totally abolishes corruption.”



God uses his priests to abolish corruption. Yes, God gives us freedom to love Him and to turn away from his love (corruption); at the same time, God gives us innumerable instruments to live deeply in relationship with Him. When a priest celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, in persona Christi, he provides foundational nourishment to the world and calls forth people to an intimate relationship with our Lord and Savior.



For those wondering about a vocation, seek the Lord’s call in the Eucharist: Mass, Exposition, and Adoration, and a Holy Hour in front of the tabernacle.



For those praying for vocations, ask the Lord directly in the Eucharist “to send out laborers for his harvest.”

For all of us in the midst of change and transition, may we find our comfort of stability in the Eucharist — the source and summit of our lives.