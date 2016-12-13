Catholic Charities uses alternative programs, education to help clients out of payday, title debt

December 20, 2016

Annette Shaff / Shutterstock.com

FORT WORTH — The mission of Catholic Charities is simple and clear: provide help to those in need, advocate for justice in social structures, and call the Church and people of good will to do the same.

When it comes to the problem of payday and other high-interest loans, Catholic Charities Fort Worth actively advocates for those in need of help from the often predatory practices of the payday/title loan industry.

"We at CCFW see the impact from the lack of regulations in the payday lending industry and the impact to people in need," said Heather Reynolds, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth, said in a statement released earlier this year. "Many low-income workers struggle to provide basic needs for their families because of the gap between living wage and what they make."

Typically, payday loans are small amounts of money lent at a high interest rate, sometimes 600 percent or more.

"Families are often unaware of the disadvantages and vicious cycle of payday lending, so they turn to them trying to fill the gap, trying to pay for necessary medications for their children or to put food on the table for their families," Reynolds said. "Many end up at our doors because they cannot afford the interest from these loans."

Reynolds said the industry needs more regulation, similar to banking, to ensure that it does not take advantage of those in need within our communities.

To that end, CCFW and the Diocese of Fort Worth are supporting new rules proposed by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau intended to protect people from payday, auto title, and other types of high-interest, short-term lenders.

“We must halt the unscrupulous lenders from targeting the poor and most vulnerable among us. New rules will assist those facing life’s difficulties to seek temporary financial help from responsible lenders without becoming hopelessly indebted to the predatory lenders,” Bishop Michael Olson said in a statement earlier this year.

"No final rule has been issued yet, but the public comment period closed in October," said Shannon Rosedale, public affairs and relations manager for CCFW.

Of the 392 clients for whom two Catholic Charities programs have data, 45 clients — roughly 11 percent of their clients — have had payday loan debt at some point while being served by Catholic Charities.

Clients with payday loan debt have an average debt of $1,379, ranging from $95 to $9,000, Catholic Charities said.

Monthly payment amount data is available for 19 clients, and Catholic Charities said the clients are paying an average of $243 per month, with a range of $25 to $840.

How can Catholic Charities best help those affected by predatory lending practices?

"We can help by advocating for them, by supporting and offering alternative programs for clients that are in need of financial services, as well as those who need help escaping the trap of predatory lenders," Rosedale said.

She said that educating people about the pitfalls of payday and other short-term, high-interest loans is extremely important.

"Education is one of the most important tools in protecting people from predatory lenders," she said. "By educating people on the reality of the practices put into place by these businesses and directing them to alternative services, we can help protect them from falling into the trap of payday loans."

Rosedale said there are many examples of Catholics in the Fort Worth Diocese who have fallen prey to questionable lending practices, including this example from a CCFW social worker:

“The client was referred to us from immigration services (at CCFW). She paid for her citizenship class with her rent money and instead borrowed $750 from a payday lender for rent. After fully reading through the agreement, she signed and immediately started paying back the next month. After paying multiple months she didn’t understand why she was still seeing a recurring balance of $900. She came to CCFW who examined the contract and saw she had an interest rate of 300 percent and each month’s payment was being rolled over. We enrolled her in financial coaching and paid off her debt. She will now leave CCFW equipped with financial education and working towards becoming debt free."

Rosedale said there are alternatives.

"We have heard time and time again that predatory lenders are instructed and taught to keep clients 'trapped in the cycle,'" she said. "There are alternatives and means to protect individuals in our communities and we need to do just that."

Rosedale urged people to contact Catholic Charities for advice and help if they are in need of assistance. For more information on Catholic Charities, please visit CatholicCharitiesFortWorth.org.