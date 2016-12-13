Jurists must be instruments of mercy and justice, Archbishop Hebda says at Red Mass

October 4, 2016

Archbishop Bernard Hebda, of the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, conducts a homily during the Red Mass on Sept. 29 at St. Patrick Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Speaking to more than 100 lawyers, judges, and public servants attending the 11th annual Red Mass, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda, of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, reminded his fellow jurists they are not only vendors of justice but instruments of mercy.

“Finding a way to be both just and merciful is a difficult task. And finding a way to be the Lord’s servant while pursuing professional excellence isn’t easy either,” the archbishop and Columbia Law School graduate admitted in his homily. “It’s for those reasons the Church has traditionally offered the Red Mass to ask for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit on all those involved in the administration of justice.”

Held September 29 in St. Patrick Cathedral, the Mass was concelebrated by Bishop Michael Olson along with Archbishop Hebda and Father Anh Tran, diocesan Judicial Vicar, who all wore scarlet vestments symbolizing the fire of the Holy Spirit. The color red is also associated with the martyrdom of St. Thomas More, the patron of lawyers and politicians.

An historic Catholic tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, the annual liturgy opened the court term in most European countries. The custom came to the United States in 1928 when Cardinal Patrick Hayes celebrated a Red Mass at old St. Andrew’s Church in New York City. Each October, Justices of the Supreme Court, members of Congress, and the diplomatic corps gather in Washington’s St. Matthew Cathedral for the Mass. The Mass focuses on the leadership roles of those present and asks for divine guidance from the Holy Spirit in their judicial and legislative endeavors.

Attorneys Courtney Burns (left) and Chris Taylor kneel during prayer at the Red Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral. (Photo by Ben Torres/ NTC)

The Red Mass Committee, led by attorney Robert Gieb, organizes the event for the diocese each year.

“We make a concerted effort to reach out to attorneys, judges, public officials, and their families,” Gieb said. “The Mass allows them to hear something from the Catholic perspective. It’s not proselytizing — just the Catholic viewpoint of the world we live in.”

This year’s diocesan Red Mass coincided with the Feast of the Archangels — Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael.

“They are perpetually ministering to God,” Archbishop Hebda suggested. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we, as lawyers and public servants, were as dedicated in our service as are the angels?”

The Pennsylvania native, who entered the seminary after practicing law for one year, encouraged his listeners to be faithful defenders of justice by recalling the words of three pontiffs. In the jubilee of 2000, St. John Paul II said the world needs men and women who courageously and publicly oppose the violations of rights which continue to demean individuals and humanity.

“What Catholic judges and lawyers involved in the administration of justice must possess is the awareness that their work, passionately supporting justice, equity, and the common good, belongs to the plan of God,” the archbishop added paraphrasing the late pontiff. “He asked all human beings to recognize one another as brothers and sisters.”

The faith-filled lawyer is tasked with the mission of defending every individual — especially the weakest — and building a society on earth that follows the Gospel.

“The establishment of a universal brotherhood certainly cannot be resolved by a jurist’s efforts alone,” the archbishop conceded. “But your contributions to accomplishing this task are specific and indispensable.”

St. John Paul’s predecessor, Blessed Pope Paul VI, voiced a similar appreciation for the work of justice.

“If you want peace, work for justice,” the speaker said recalling the iconic message from the Holy Father delivered during the Day of Peace in 1972. The quote was popularized on posters and is considered, by many, the core of Catholic social teaching.

Attorneys James Suter (left) and Tony Fidelie (center) chat with Bishop Michael Olson during the reception following the Red Mass Sept. 29. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

Pope Francis added the element of mercy to the discourse on justice by reminding those in the judicial system that clients are not simply cases but people in pain.

“Pope Francis reminds us that mercy gets its hands dirty, it touches, it gets caught up with others and, if necessary, it gets personal,” he explained. “Getting personal applies to all involved — those accused of being perpetrators of injustice and the victims of injustice.”

Archbishop Hebda offered St. Thomas More as an example of judicial fortitude. Executed by King Henry VIII for high treason after refusing to acknowledge the royal as “supreme head of the Church,” the English lawyer and statesman is venerated for his integrity, deep piety, and resolve to put God first. Pope Pius XI canonized him in 1935 as a martyr.

“St. Thomas More, our patron, not only exemplified what it meant to pursue both justice and mercy but also how to serve both God and our state,” he pointed out.

Following the Mass, Archbishop Hebda discussed his relationship with lawyers as a boss, client, co-worker and shepherd.

“Lawyers and the law have been part of my pastoral ministry since I arrived at the archdiocese (of St. Paul and Minneapolis),” said the prelate who previously led the dioceses of Gaylord, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey. “I have grown in my appreciation of the positive contributions lawyers — both Catholic and non-Catholic — can play in the life of the local Church.”

Attorney Elizabeth Kerr, newly-elected to the Second Court of Appeals, attended the Mass with her husband.

“We try to come to the Red Mass every year,” said Kerr, a convert and St. Patrick Cathedral parishioner. “It brings out the gravity and importance of what lawyers and judges do. It’s always good to have a moral component in the back of your mind when you’re handling cases.”