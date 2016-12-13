Diocese to bring in national Catholic speakers to energize faithful, offer formation

August 26, 2016

Scott Hahn (Photo by Paul Haring / CNS)

FORT WORTH — Two national speakers will visit Fort Worth during separate events in September with a common purpose: to promote the New Evangelization in our diocese.

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI called for a New Evangelization, inviting Catholics to renew their relationship with Jesus and his Church by deepening their faith, believing in the Gospel, and going forth to make disciples. Pope Benedict XVI expressed the need to evangelize both the unchurched and those who were baptized but have experienced a crisis of faith.

The diocese is coordinating two events to advance the New Evangelization: Dr. Scott Hahn, who will offer Biblical and Church teachings, and Deacon Steve Mitchell, who will introduce Alpha, a program to reach seekers outside of the Church.

“Both Dr. Hahn and the Alpha training will offer substantive formation for Church leaders and members,” explained Marlon De La Torre, diocesan director of Evangelization and Catechesis. “Our goal is to strengthen, form, and train the faithful to be catechetical leaders, then we will see fruits from this formation for years down the road.”

Dr. Scott Hahn: Exploring the Bible from the Heart of the Church

With a passion for the Bible, Dr. Scott Hahn has traveled the world speaking on a wide variety of Scriptural and Catholic topics. A Presbyterian minister who converted to Catholicism, Dr. Hahn teaches at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and founded the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology. Through his many books and talks, Dr. Hahn has deepened and energized the faith of Catholics and helped guide thousands of others to the Church.

His first talk is Friday, September 9 in St. Patrick’s Pastoral Center at 9 a.m. His presentation, “Creed, Covenant, and Conversion: Catechesis for the New Evangelization,” looks at the Great Commission to spread the Good News of Jesus from a Catholic, Biblical, and historical perspective.

On Saturday, September 10, Dr. Hahn will give two talks at St. Patrick Cathedral following the 8 a.m. Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Michael Olson.

In “The Father of Mercies,” Dr. Hahn will explain that mercy goes beyond justice, but not against it. In this Year of Mercy, he emphasizes that God’s fatherhood is the single most revolutionary concept of the faith and the everlasting source of mercy.

His second talk on Saturday morning will be “Evangelizing Catholics: The Joy of the Gospel and the New Evangelization.” He will discuss the foundations of the New Evangelization and why it is a great priority of the Church. This talk speaks of the joy of ongoing conversion and explores how we can share our faith with family members, friends, and co-workers.

All are welcome to Dr. Hahn’s talks, which are free and expected to fill to capacity. Online registration is requested at fwdioc.org.

Alpha: Asking Questions, Providing Meaning

Is there more to life? What is my purpose? When those outside the Church, especially millennials, reflect on the bigger questions of life, Alpha creates a friendly, informal environment for them. Participants gather for ten meetings featuring food, a short talk, and open discussions that introduce people to Jesus and encourage a new, deeper life in Him.

The international program has been used by 27 million people of many Christian denominations in 169 countries since its creation in 1990. This is the first time the diocese has sponsored formal training in Alpha, but it has been used as a tool for the New Evangelization by thousands of Catholic parishes in more than 70 countries.

“Alpha is person-centered, not program-centered,” said Jason Whitehead, assistant director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the diocese. “It takes a personal, friendship-based approach and reaches beyond the parish walls to go meet people where they are. In Alpha, participants discuss fundamental life questions, which further open them to the work of the Holy Spirit.”

Deacon Steve Mitchell, the national director for Alpha in a Catholic context, will present “Alpha: Evangelization in a Catholic Context” on Wednesday, September 14.

He will introduce Alpha, share its impact at other Catholic parishes, and detail the resources available to parishes interested in offering the program. His talk is offered at the Catholic Center in Fort Worth from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., or at St. Patrick Cathedral’s Pastoral Center from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event is free, and online registration is requested at fwdioc.org.