Bishop Olson to help launch 40 Days for Life on Sept. 28

September 20, 2016

Anne Landry, of St. Maria Goretti Parish in Arlington, prays the Rosary with other parishioners during the 2013 40 Days for Life campaign outside Planned Parenthood in southwest Fort Worth. (NTC file photo)

FORT WORTH — Christians from across the Diocese of Fort Worth will join together to pray for an end to abortion during 40 Days for Life 2016.

The Fort Worth campaign kicks off Wednesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. with a keynote address by Bishop Michael Olson. The peaceful, prayerful presence outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth will continue around the clock for 40 days, and conclude Sunday, November 6.

What: Peaceful, prayerful vigil to end abortion lasting 24 hours a day for 40 days

When: Opening rally on September 28 at 7 p.m. Vigil continues through Sunday, November 6

Where: Planned Parenthood Clinic at 6464 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

More than 270 cities representing each of the 50 states will keep this 40-day vigil to pray for an end to abortion and bring more awareness to the value of every human life. As the largest pro-life campaign in the world, 40 Days for Life includes three components — prayer and fasting, community outreach, and a peaceful 24-hour prayer vigil for the duration of the campaign.

Karen Seymour, who attends St. Patrick Cathedral, attended last year and plans to attend again. “It’s amazing that people prayerfully sit or stand at the abortion clinic even in the late night and early morning hours. It’s a testimony to the importance of this issue.”

40 Days for Life emphasizes a positive, prayerful presence outside abortion facilities to show God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the clinics. The pro-life prayer demonstration began in College Station in 2004. The Diocese of Fort Worth began participating in 2007, when the first nationwide 40 Days for Life effort was launched. The campaign now extends to more than 300 cities on five continents.

Vigil shifts last one hour. To sign up, please visit www.40daysFortWorth.com