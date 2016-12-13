Appreciation dinner highlights diocese’s religious education leaders

December 8, 2016

Bishop Michael Olson shares a laugh with the Hermanas Catequistas Guadalupanas (HCG Sisters) during the evening event. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Given the diocese’s expanse, it is crucial that those imparting the faith, both employees and volunteers, understand they are not alone.

“They need to know that we’ve got their back,” Department Director of Catechesis Marlon De La Torre said.

Recognizing that need, diocesan officials, including Bishop Michael Olson, hosted a Dec. 2 dinner at St. Patrick Cathedral for directors and coordinators of religious formation and education programs throughout the diocese.

“We want to show our appreciation for their ministry,” said Paola Quintero-Araujo, director of faith formation. “So this is a joint effort between a couple of offices in the department to thank those serving in the parishes. Everyone was excited because, as far as I can remember, it hasn’t been done before.”

De La Torre said he participated in similar events during his time in the dioceses of Kansas City and Memphis.

“So I thought, we need to do this here,” De La Torre said. “Bring everybody together to just relax, pray with one another, and have a good meal.”

Various catechists from around the diocese are seen with Bishop Michael Olson at St. Patrick's Pastoral Center on Dec. 2. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Director of Youth Ministry Jason Spoolstra agreed that the appreciation dinner, which officials hope becomes an annual tradition, offers a relaxed change of pace from quarterly meetings and instruction sessions.

“Being in the trenches day in and day out it can feel like, ‘Am I alone?’” Spoolstra said. “This is to let them know, no they’re not alone.

“Whether it’s full-time, part-time, or volunteers, the great thing about our diocese is we have such a wide range of ages, genders, races; it runs the full gamut here and shows the diversity of our diocese,” Spoolstra continued. “But we’re all here for the same goal, which is creating disciples and raising the next generation in the Church and faith.”

Despite rainy weather, about 70 of the approximately 120 invited came from Weatherford, Stephenville, Wichita Falls and points beyond to enjoy a dinner of chicken zucchini with mixed vegetables, good company, and reflection.

Bishop Olson led attendees in vespers to open the night. The bishop spoke of praying to the Holy Spirit before confession then laughed, recalling the time he was assigned to teach children first Communion preparation.

“So the directors said, ‘Good luck with second grade metaphysics.’”

An experience interesting albeit rewarding, Bishop Olson said.

“So this is our mission,” he said. “And when we’re teaching our children, we’re teaching their families, and many times reminding them even more than informing them. What our privilege is in catechism is how we always learn.”

Marlon De La Torre, Department Director for Catechesis for the Diocese of Fort Worth, speaks during the Catechist Appreciation Dinner on Dec. 2. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Several attendees expressed joy in having dinner with Bishop Olson and the opportunity to visit with fellow instructors and volunteers they rarely get the chance to see.

“Because when you go to diocesan trainings there are so many places to go and workshops that you feel kind of crunched,” said Ron Aziere, a deacon at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Fort Worth. “You don’t get to just sit and talk to people. So this is a time just to enjoy conversation and company.”

Brad Samuelson of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Wichita Falls felt much the same.

“It’s just great being with everybody,” Samuelson said. “Because there’s a lot of people we haven’t seen before, and to come together and share in a family is certainly a blessing.”

Samuelson’s wife, Liliana, agreed.

“Being here tonight motivates me to continue because of everyone here,” Samuelson said. “Because of the bishop taking time to be here and the support of all [the diocese]. That gives us motivation.”

Father Sojan George, pastor of St. Patrick Cathedral, said the feeling is mutual.

“Absolutely,” Fr. George said. “No one can do everything and we totally depend on them for a lot of help as collaborators to make things happen.”