Diocese introduces plans for new Catholic high school: Cristo Rey Fort Worth

August 30, 2016

(Left to right) Father John Foley, SJ, founder of Cristo Rey Network, Bishop Michael Olson, and Charlie Morrison, chairman of the Cristo Rey Fort Worth Feasibility Study Committee, are seen together during an August 24 press conference and presentation at Our Mother of Mercy School. (Photo by Donna Ryckaert / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Noe Rocha would envy the smartly dressed students who attended St. Philip the Apostle School in Dallas.

“Since I was little, I wanted to wear a tie and blazer to school but I never got the chance,” confided the 16-year-old who grew up in the crime-riddled Pleasant Grove neighborhood. “Catholic schools are super expensive and I knew my parents simply couldn’t afford it.”

Fortunately for Rocha, life is full of second chances.

When Cristo Rey Dallas College Preparatory opened its doors last year in the southeast part of the city, the teenager became part of a revolutionary program in Catholic education. Using rigorous academics coupled with a unique corporate work-study program, the Cristo Rey Network gives economically disadvantaged youth the opportunity to attend a quality, faith-based school that prepares them for success in college and life.

Noe Rocha, a student at Cristo Rey Dallas, greets Father John Foley, the founder of Cristo Rey Network, during an August 24 gathering at Our Mother of Mercy Parish. (Photo by Donna Ryckaert / NTC)

Thirty-two schools are part of the network and others are in the pipeline for development. Efforts are currently underway to open Cristo Rey Fort Worth High School in the Diocese of Fort Worth in fall 2018.

The diocese will provide the Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School property, located at 1007 E. Terrell Avenue, for the planned new high school.

The Cristo Rey network’s groundbreaking approach to education boasts impressive results: 92 percent of graduates enroll in college.

Cristo Rey’s caring teachers and safe environment are a far cry from the violent, drug-infested public school Noe Rocha attended as an eighth grader.

“Before Cristo Rey, I didn’t even think about college. It wasn’t an option for me,” he admitted. “Now, I’ve learned so much. It was truly a blessing to be accepted into this school. It saved my life.”

92 percent of Cristo Rey graduates enroll in college.

The appreciative sophomore shared his story before a roomful of community and corporate leaders eager to hear more about Fort Worth’s proposed Cristo Rey campus. Father John Foley, a Jesuit and founder of the Cristo Rey Network, thanked supporters during an August 24 gathering at Our Mother of Mercy parish for being so receptive to the mission of a program that makes a Catholic college preparatory education financially affordable to low-income families.

While struggling Catholic schools are closing, “we are the fastest growing educational institution in the Catholic Church in this country today,” Fr. Foley said. “We have thousands of kids all over the country in colleges on scholarship. Our kids graduate from college at more than twice the rate of other kids from the same socio-economic strata.”

The first Cristo Rey school opened in Chicago 20 years ago using an innovative financial formula suggested by a consultant. A distinctive component of the school’s funding model is Corporate Work Study which allows students to earn a large portion of their tuition. Local companies partner with Cristo Rey offering entry-level, office positions to young people enrolled in the school. The corporate partner pays an annual fee to the work-study program — not the student — for services rendered.

The teenagers work one day a week at a job they share with other students and receive training to succeed in a professional environment. They are transported to and from the job site by the school.

“Seventy percent of the operating costs of the school are covered by the work study program and another 10 percent comes from family cooperation,” said Fr. Foley, explaining that a student’s tuition is approximately $1,000.

The remaining 20 percent of a school’s budget relies on fundraising.

Making work an integral part of the education process generated some unexpected feedback, the priest added.

“Across the board, the thing students like the most is that they have a job. They can’t believe they’re working for a Fortune 500 company,” he said describing the stories of empowerment he hears. “The feeling (among students) is, don’t talk to me about problems because there’s only possibilities in my future.”

A view of Our Mother of Mercy School at 1007 E. Terrell Avenue. The school is transitioning into Cristo Rey Fort Worth High School at Our Mother of Mercy. The high school will open by fall 2018. (Photo by Donna Ryckaert / NTC)

The U.S. Department of Labor approved the work-study model in all Cristo Rey schools and no student is allowed access to a dangerous work site. Most jobs involve record-keeping, reception, data entry, or customer service. While earning a portion of their education, young people gain valuable experience and an understanding of the relationship between education and success in the workforce.

“They’re in an office setting to learn lifetime skills,” Fr. Foley continued. “It’s real work with real pay — not charity.”

Charlie Morrison, chairman of the Cristo Rey Feasibility Study Committee, outlined preparations underway to ensure the school’s viability in Fort Worth. The 40-plus member committee is currently working to achieve four goals: identifying and assessing demand for a school like Cristo Rey in the community; shoring up fundraising support for the school and needed capital requirements; finding corporate partners who will supply jobs and opportunities to students; and securing a site for the school which will eventually house 550 students when fully occupied.

550 students — the maximum student population planned for Cristo Rey Fort Worth.

Our Mother of Mercy Parish and the Diocese of Fort Worth have donated the 17,000-square-foot Our Mother of Mercy school building as the starting point for the high school. Plans include adding infrastructure to the 3½-acre site to accommodate more students.

“Once we accomplish all four of our goals, we will begin the process of hiring administration and preparing the building,” explained Morrison, who is the president and CEO of Wingstop restaurants.

Cristo Rey Fort Worth High School at Our Mother of Mercy will open with a freshman class of 135 and add a grade level each year.

Noe Rocha, a Cristo Rey Dallas student, chats with Father Stephen Jasso, pastor of All Saints Parish in Fort Worth's North Side. (Photo by Donna Ryckaert / NTC)

“We are working with the (Cristo Rey) network to make sure the Fort Worth community is properly prepared for this high school and I’m happy to say we’re well on our way to hopefully opening our doors in the fall of 2018,” the chairman added. “We have great vision to expand the facility within the property here as well as adjacent to us.”

Organizers have raised $1.6 million towards the $2.6 million fundraising goal and received commitments from 22 companies willing to provide a shared job that will support four students. Thirty-five jobs are needed for the school’s inaugural freshman class. When the school reaches its ultimate student population of 550, it will require a total of 140 jobs from corporate partners.

“We want the community to know that we would love for employers to open up their businesses to help support these students and ultimately, the cost of their education,” Morrison said.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson initiated contact with Cristo Rey’s administrative office in Chicago and is looking forward to the impact one of its high schools will have on impoverished youth in the area and life of the local Church. Cristo Rey schools — which welcome students of all faiths — serve as a way to evangelize and include more people in the common good, he suggested.

$35,000 a year — the average household income for students attending Cristo Rey.

“It offers us hope and an opportunity to come together at a time when our society and country are challenged by voices of discord and discontent,” he continued. “As a people of all faiths, we can come together as a community to encounter God and other human beings as brothers and sisters. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to grow in an understanding of human dignity.”

Young people with households earning $35,000 a year or less are eligible for Cristo Rey enrollment but other variables like family size and cost of living in an area are considered.

“It’s a measure we will work through,” Morrison said.

Students who are accepted will find that balancing college prep courses with the work-study program requires dedication and commitment. Cristo Rey administrators said they will customize an education plan, provide job orientation, and do whatever is necessary to retain a student unless he or she absolutely refuses to stay in the school.

“Our students are very motivated. You’ve got to want to come here. Don’t tell us your parents want you here,” Fr. Foley said, revealing what he tells applicants. “You’ve got to want it and if you want it, we’ll make it work.”

To learn more about Cristo Rey Fort Worth High School, please visit www.cristoreyfortworth.org. If you are an employer interested in supporting Cristo Rey and would like to provide a job for students, please contact Robert Sturns, Job Committee co-chair, at asturns@gmail.com or at (817)944-7184.