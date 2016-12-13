Advancement Foundation provides assistance with estate planning

October 26, 2016

FORT WORTH — What will happen to your estate once you're gone? Have you planned ahead to ensure that your wishes will be carried out?

October and November is a time when many people evaluate their charitable giving and look at their estate planning to ensure that assets built over a lifetime are dispersed in death as they wished.

The Advancement Foundation of the Diocese of Fort Worth, which is charged with receiving and managing charitable contributions intended to support the activities of the diocese, can help Catholics wishing to benefit the Church and its mission.

"We managed those assets during our lifetime, and we want to plan for the disposition of them after our lifetime," said Patricia Miller, associate director of the Advancement Foundation.

"For us Catholics, estate planning, in my opinion, is a continuation of living our life of stewardship," Miller said.

Estate planning involves a person deciding in advance how their assets will be distributed after their death. Everyone who has possessions has an estate, and Miller said good preparation and professional estate planners or financial advisers are the two most important things a person should begin with as they formulate their plan.

"God gives us all that we have. We care for it during our lifetime, and then we plan for the return of it to the important people in our lives, and those that we want to help," Miller said. "It does have that added dimension for us as Catholics."

Some of the most popular ways to make charitable gifts in estate plans are through bequests in a will and making benefit designations on pensions and insurance policies, Miller said.

Proper planning also should include such things as living wills and advance directives.

"We're not those professional advisers… we're not lawyers, so people need to have those people on their sides," Miller said. "We try to give people the resources for a little bit of knowledge about this, and to speak to their financial professionals."

She said the Advancement Foundation has materials available to assist Catholics begin the process of estate planning process, such as record books and a personal estate planning book.

"The Advancement Foundation is a vehicle that exists to allow those people to make those gifts," Miller said.

Money given to the diocese will be applied where the bishop sees the greatest need, she added.

For more information about giving to the diocese and the Advancement Foundation, contact Patricia Miller at 817-945-9441 or pmiller@advancementfoundation.org.

More information also is available at the Advancement Foundation's website, www.advancementfoundation.org.