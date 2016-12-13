Sacred Heart parishioners celebrate lives of the saints

November 1, 2016

(L-R) Sydney Morath, as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Marialena Ochoa, as St. Kateri Tekakwitha, and Charlee Morath, as St. Josephine Bakhita, are all fifth-graders at Notre Dame Catholic School in Wichita Falls and Sacred Heart parishioners who attended the All Hallow's Eve Celebration (Photo by Bertha Salazar / NTC). Photo gallery

WICHITA FALLS — For centuries, the Catholic Church has celebrated All Saints Day as a way of remembering all those who have attained heaven, as well as celebrating the importance of uniting the prayers of the Church on earth with the Church in heaven.

The solemnity’s origin dates back to as early as 411 A.D., when commemorations of saints and martyrs appeared throughout various areas of the Church at various times of the year. Eventually, Pope Gregory III fixed the anniversary for Nov. 1.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (1195) explains the importance of memorials to the saints, which would include this feast day.

“By keeping the memorials of the saints — first of all, the holy Mother of God, then the apostles, the martyrs, and other saints — on fixed days of the liturgical year, the Church on earth shows that she is united with the liturgy of heaven. She gives glory to Christ for having accomplished his salvation in his glorified members; their example encourages her on her way to the Father.”

All Saints Day is also listed as a Holy Day of Obligation.

In addition to attending Mass on All Saints Day or its vigil, known as All Hallow’s Eve, many families, Catholic schools, and parishes throughout the Fort Worth Diocese have celebrations that include people dressing up as their favorite saints.

On Oct. 29, Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls parishioners and their families attended the vigil Mass dressed as saints and then enjoyed a potluck meal, saints costume contest, and carnival in the parish hall. More than 200 people attended.

“I was totally overwhelmed with the participation,” said Melissa Lewis, president of the Stewards of Sacred Heart (SOS) club. “I think it was great that so many people got involved, and I think everyone was very interested with what we are doing at the parish.”

Children and adults stood on stage in the parish hall in their costumes and told the audience several facts about the saints they were dressed as.

“I loved seeing all the little saints,” said Blake Winn, member of the Sacred Heart Youth Group and senior at Notre Dame Catholic School. His St. Patrick costume won best costume in the high school division.

Dr. Daunne Peters, dressed as St. Kateri Tekakwitha, and her daughter Jordan Peters, dressed as St. Margaret of Scotland, wore their saint costumes to the vigil Mass just like many other Sacred Heart parishioners, as a part of the church’s All Hallow's Eve celebration on Oct. 29. (Photo by Bertha Salazar / NTC)

Other costumes included St. Philomena, St. Catherine of Alexandria, St. Bernadette, Mother Teresa, St. Pope John Paul II, St. Patrick, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Agnes, St. Michael, St. Joseph, St. George, St. Frances, St. Martin de Porres, Angels of the Garden of Eden, St. John the Baptist, St. Margaret of Scotland, St. Maria Goretti, St. Brigid, and St. Kateri Tekakwitha.

Vivian Wolf, a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart, said organizers “wanted our church family to focus on all the positives of the season as we prepare to celebrate the All Saints and All Souls’ feast days so we asked everyone to dress up as their favorite saints.”

“The participants learned about other saints as they were presented, but they especially had to learn about the saint they had chosen to represent,” she said.

Wolf said they were hoping to encourage families to learn more about the saints and use the opportunity to celebrate the lives of those who had valiantly lived out their faith or even given their lives for the sake of Christianity.

“I was impressed by the knowledge the children had about the saints,” Lewis said. “What was great about the contest was the children were not only learning about the saints themselves, but they were sharing what they learned with others. It was a win-win situation,” she said.

The Church sees Halloween as the Eve of All Saints Day. Nov. 2 is All Souls’ Day, which is not a Holy Day of Obligation, but it is a day marked by prayer for the faithful departed.