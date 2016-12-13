For local Catholic, passion for art, love for Mother Teresa intertwined

September 9, 2016

Marvin Girouard, former CEO of Pier 1 and a parishioner in the Fort Worth Diocese, shows off his collection of Mother Teresa lithographs created by Indian artist MF Husain, on Sept. 6 in his Fort Worth home. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

FORT WORTH — When Marvin Girouard purchased a series of lithographs from a favorite artist while in India 20 years ago, he didn’t know what a treasure the art would someday become.

Girouard, former Pier 1 Imports Chief Executive Officer, purchased the series because like many other paintings from this artist, the work was interesting, beautiful, and intriguing. It also captured an admired woman in a unique way.

Today the series “Mother and Child: a Tribute to Mother Teresa, the great humanist of our time,” by the celebrated Indian artist MF Husain, has new worth. The kind you can’t put a price on.

Husain, regarded as “Picasso of India,” was a great admirer of Mother Teresa, now Saint Teresa after her canonization on Sept. 4. His work reveals that affection.

During an unveiling of a Mother Teresa portrait at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2010, the artist said “Mother Teresa was a true reflection of love for humanity. She was the greatest soul dedicated to humanity of all time. My effort is to pay a tribute to Mother and to her great love and tenderness toward the poor”

The lithographs purchased by Girouard depict the figure of Mother Teresa in a semi-abstract and geometric style. Faceless Mother Teresa and her missionaries are represented in their iconic white saris with blue borders, while cradling babies, holding the malnourished, or tending to withered bodies.

Girouard also had the opportunity to meet MF Husain during his travels. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

According to The Times of India blog, when Husain was asked why he was different and distinct he said, “I have always wanted to share the process of my painting — nothing in my life has been hidden. I haven’t deceived anyone. All through my life I have sought one image — the image of my mother whom I never saw.”

The artist said whenever he painted women who personified his mother, there were no faces — only an outline, as in the Mother Teresa series.

Husain’s vibrant works made him one of India's most cherished artists according to a Time Magazine tribute naming him one of India’s Most Influential People. His exhibitions have toured all over the world, from New York and Prague, to Venice and Tokyo.

A story in The New York Times described the artist as “enormously prolific,” once claiming to have produced 60,000 paintings. Husain died in London in 2011 at age 95.

Girouard met Husain during a journey to India and said he was “fascinating.” To his regret, Girouard never got to meet Mother Teresa but admired her work.

“In my travels to India, I fell in love with the people, they are so friendly, so poor,” Girouard said. “I started learning a lot about Mother Teresa ... I like what she stood for.”

He can’t recall what he paid for the series, and is not sure what they would be worth to a buyer today. But he is sure of one thing, “You just can’t put a price on these.”

The former CEO, a Fort Worth resident, is considering donating them to the Church.

“I don’t need them in my possession,” he said. “I’ll find the right place for them.”

After serving in the U.S. Navy for more than five years, Girouard and his wife Felice married in a small Catholic church in San Diego. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in that same church with their three children and two grandchildren.

The couple, who attends two Fort Worth parishes — St. Patrick Cathedral and St. Andrew — now spend most of their time traveling around Texas and Colorado.

Before serving as a CEO, Girouard’s work in merchandising led him to travel the world. His love of hand-crafted art from the many countries he visited is evident in his home, which is fully decorated with unique pieces, each one with a story behind it, according to his wife.

“I like foreign people. I like foreign things,” he said.

During his travels, Girouard noticed art in third world countries does not always depict Christ. “But in India, there was, and that appealed to me … Mother Teresa represented that.”