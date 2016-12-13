For medical students, White Mass a reminder to see Christ in their patients

October 19, 2016

Medical students from UNT Health Science Center sing during the White Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth on Oct. 17. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC) Photo Gallery

FORT WORTH — Bishop Michael Olson celebrated a special Mass for healthcare professionals at St. Patrick Cathedral on October 17, the eve of the Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist, patron saint of physicians and surgeons.

The event, known as a White Mass because of the white coats worn by doctors, drew nearly 80 physicians, medical students, and other medical professionals. Father George Thennattil and Father Christopher Stainbrook, who serve as hospital chaplains in Fort Worth, concelebrated the Mass which was hosted by the Catholic Medical Association of Students (CMAS) at the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at UNT Health Science Center.

“Treatment comes from outside but true healing comes from within,” Bishop Olson said to those at the evening liturgy. “It is the role of the physician and healthcare professional, through the stewardship of their gifts, to facilitate healing.”

Andrew Hui, a second year medical student at TCOM, said that the bishop’s remarks made a deep impression on him.

“When he touched on the complacency that sometimes sets in among doctors, that was kind of a wake-up call to me,” Hui said. “I have to remind myself that in this line of work you must be passionate about everything you do.”

Medical students Alyssa Wilson (left) and Diana Nguyen (right) process to the altar during the presentation of gifts during the White Mass Oct. 17. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

That passion, says Mary Mitchell, vice president of CMAS at UNT Health Science Center, becomes ministry when nourished by one’s faith.

“It’s great to have a community of people who have the same faith background and moral code,” she said of her membership in CMAS. “It provides an important support system as we seek to live out our faith in our work.”

Matthew Wise, president of the local CMAS chapter, agrees. He studied biology with a pre-med concentration at the University of Dallas. A parishioner at St. Patrick Cathedral, he said that his faith plays an integral role in how he views and carries out the duties of his future profession.

“I try to see Christ in each encounter I have with patients,” he said. “This is easier said than done, but at the end of the day I want to be an instrument for Christ to heal through me.”