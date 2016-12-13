Mother Teresa's legacy, canonization draws young Catholics from DFW

September 8, 2016

More than 120,000 pilgrims came to hear Pope Francis declare Mother Teresa a saint during a canonization Mass celebrated Sept. 4 outside St. Peter's Basilica. (Photo by Maureen O'Toole)

Clare Slattery slept on a blanket — spread over cobblestones baked warm by the day’s sunlight — and waited to enter St. Peter’s Square. The University of Dallas sophomore, who is spending a semester at the school’s Rome campus, was eager to hear Pope Francis decree Mother Teresa a saint during the Rite of Canonization and Solemn Mass celebrated September 4 outside St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Wisconsin native could have spent a comfortable night at a nearby apartment with other UD students but Slattery wanted to make a little pilgrimage to honor “the saint of Kolkata.”

“This was a woman whose works have been spoken about throughout my entire life,” she explained. “This was truly an experience I could not pass up.”

Spending hours outside the barricades on the Via della Conciliazone paid off. When the barriers were lifted, Slattery had a ticket that placed her in the front row of the second section of seats near the altar.

“I could actually see the pope during the entire Mass,” said the history student who sat near a group of young Irish novices. The women were members of a new religious order founded on the teachings of Mother Teresa.

The crush of humanity in St. Peter’s Square, coupled by the sweltering heat, made conditions at the Mass oppressive, “but the entire time I kept in mind that this was truly a pilgrimage for me,” Slattery said.

It also gave her an impressive encounter with the universal Church.

“There were so many people of so many different backgrounds coming together to appreciate the life of one woman who is known for her love,” she continued. “It reminded me once again of the continual call to service we have as Catholics. I hope I can follow St. Teresa’s advice to ‘find my own Calcutta,’ and be of service to others at all times.”

St. Teresa of Kolkata is pictured on a tapestry on the facade of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis celebrates her canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sept. 4. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

A crowd of more than 120,000 pilgrims filled St. Peter’s Square and spilled into nearby streets to witness the canonization Mass and hear Pope Francis call St. Teresa of Kolkata, “a model of holiness.”

“She was committed to defending life, ceaselessly proclaiming that ‘the unborn are the weakest, the smallest, the most vulnerable.’ She bowed down before those who were spent, left to die on the side of the road, seeing in them their God-given dignity; she made her voice heard before the powers of this world so that they might recognize their guilt for the crime of poverty they created.”

For many, the canonization was a highlight of the Jubilee Year of Mercy proclaimed by Pope Francis as a way of encouraging Catholics to rediscover the saving grace of God’s mercy and “give comfort to every man and every woman of our time.”

“For Mother Teresa, mercy was the ‘salt’ which gave flavor to her work. It was the light which shone in the darkness for many who no longer had tears to shed for their poverty and suffering,” the Holy Father said during his homily.

A portrait of Mother Teresa, dressed in her familiar blue-trimmed sari — was displayed on the façade of St. Peter’s Basilica and served as a backdrop for the open air Mass. Created by American artist Chas Fagan, the painting was commissioned by Knights of Columbus.

An admirer of Mother Teresa’s example of self-sacrifice and love for others, University of Dallas sophomore Maureen O’Toole attended the canonization with 30 UD classmates. The 19-year-old camped outside St. Peter’s Square hoping to secure a spot where she could see the pope. When Pope Francis drove around the piazza in the popemobile at the end of the Mass, most of the students were only 10 feet away from him.

“Coming together as a community seemed the most fitting way to celebrate someone whose life was committed entirely to improving the lives of those around her,” said the New Jersey native. “It was incredible to see how many people shared the same love for Mother Teresa we did.”

Catholicism’s newest saint symbolizes everything individuals and society as a whole should strive to be, according to the young student of political philosophy.

“I was just blown away at how many people were crammed into St. Peter’s Square to celebrate this tiny Albanian nun.”

“In a culture that supports abortion and organizations like Planned Parenthood, Mother Teresa constantly fought to protect life at every stage,” O’Toole pointed out. “In a society that suffers from broken homes and failed marriages, Mother Teresa sought to unite the family and bring peace to the world by devoting time not just to the material needs of those around her, but more importantly, to their spiritual and personal needs as well. She truly was a champion of faith.”

Ali Hoffman, co-youth director at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Carrollton, studied in Rome two years ago but returned to attend the canonization Mass. She traveled to the Vatican in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 and was grateful to find a seat.

“I was just blown away at how many people were crammed into St. Peter’s Square to celebrate this tiny Albanian nun,” Hoffman told the North Texas Catholic.

A devotee of the new saint who is well-versed with her life and correspondence, the 26-year-old Hoffman wonders what Mother Teresa’s legacy would be if she hadn’t followed her intuition to start a new religious order — the Missionaries of Charity — in India. Today, the congregation includes more than 5,000 sisters and brothers as well as volunteers and benefactors who serve the hungry, homeless, and unwanted across the globe.

“This day may never have happened,” Hoffman said referring to the Sept. 4 canonization. “Her ‘yes’ (to Jesus) changed the world. It was so eye opening to me. It’s amazing how much Jesus can do with our ‘yes.’”