Sacred Heart parishioner re-elected national director for Catholic Daughters

September 2, 2016

Carolyn Bachmann was recently re-elected as national director for Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

WICHITA FALLS — Carolyn Bachmann, a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls, was recently re-elected national director for Catholic Daughters of the Americas, one of the largest and oldest organizations of Catholic women in the U.S.

A 38-year member of Court Our Lady of Good Counsel #309 in Wichita Falls, Bachmann was reelected to her second two-year term as national director during CDA’s 56th Biennial National Convention August 9.

Her 2016-2018 term began August 20th.

As one of nine national directors, Bachmann helps administer, set policy, and establish goals for the Catholic Daughters.

Her first term as CDA national director started in 2014.

“Carolyn did a terrific job during her first term as national director,” said Tom Panas, CDA’s national public relations director. “The Catholic Daughters across the nation recognized that, and elected her to a second term. The Catholic daughters are very popular in Texas, and we’re very glad that strong, Catholic women like Carolyn are stepping up to serve.”

As national director, Bachmann is the national representative for the states she’s assigned to.

“Last term, I served as the national representative for Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky,” Bachmann said.

Of those, Texas has the biggest representation with 16,500 members of the 79,000 CDA members worldwide. The organization helps women share their Catholic faith with one another, while also bringing them together to help their parishes and communities.

Vivian Wolf, regent of Court Our Lady of Good Counsel # 309, said the thing she enjoys the most about Bachmann is her servant’s heart.

“She wants to give in any form, way, or fashion that she can,” Wolf said. “Even when she had her bout with breast cancer, she still kept Catholic Daughters at the forefront of her life. And so she’s been an awesome example for her whole court in her parish, in our state, and for everyone on how you can truly still be a servant even though life is happening around you.”

Despite that battle with cancer, Bachmann “never backed off from her commitment,” Wolf said.

A supportive family and prayers from countless CDA members — even members Bachmann didn’t know — helped her get through those cancer treatments.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2015, just six months after entering her first term as a national director of CDA. She had three surgeries, and multiple chemotherapy and radiation treatments throughout that year. In February 2016, blood tests showed that she was in remission and a mammogram in July and PET scan in August confirmed it.

Bachmann said when she was considering re-election as national director after battling cancer, she asked herself if she could give Catholic Daughters 100 percent.

“‘Would I be able to fulfill my job as I feel I need to do?’ And I thought, ‘yes.’ I think over time I will get stronger and stronger,” she said.

For 34 years out of her 38 years as a Catholic Daughter, Bachman has been an officer on either the local, state, or national level.

“It’s been a big part of my life,” Bachmann said.

Bachmann grew up in Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls where her mother was a member of the same CDA court for 48 years. One sister, two sisters-in-law, and her daughter have all been members of Court Our Lady of Good Counsel, which currently has 70 members.

Prior to becoming national director, Bachmann served on the CDA State Board from 1998 to 2009, and served as state regent from 2007 to 2009.

“I worked myself up from treasurer through the five offices on the state board,” she said.

She was also highly active as an officer at the local level.

“I’ve served in all the offices on our local court, except recording secretary,” Bachmann said.

When she got off the state board, Bachmann served as outreach chairman for three different state regents for six years.

“That’s when I came in as the rep for national director and got it on the national level. So I’ve been pretty active with Catholic Daughters for years,” she said.

Bachmann believes Catholic Daughters helped her develop as a person of faith.

“They developed the leadership skills I have today. I firmly believe that,” she said. “I used to be a quiet, shy person. I would have never been able to do the things I’ve done as an officer without Catholic Daughters.”

To learn more about Catholic Daughters of the Americas, please visit catholicdaughters.org.