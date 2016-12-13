North Texas Giving Day provides way to support seminarians, diocesan ministries

August 26, 2016

FORT WORTH — With one click of their mouse or a tap on their mobile device, Catholics in North Texas will have the opportunity from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 22 to help financially support seminarians and other programs and ministries in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

That’s when North Texas Giving Day, an online event created by the Dallas-based Communities Foundation of Texas in 2009, will help raise money for nonprofits region wide.

Patricia Miller, associate director of the Advancement Foundation, said the Fort Worth Diocese began participating in North Texas Giving Day in 2013, and that it has been a successful way to raise funds.

The mission of the Advancement Foundation is to educate, and motivate stewardship, attract resources in a fiscally responsible and transparent way, and to manage and distribute “solicited gifts for the immediate and long-term needs of the faith community of the diocese.”

Miller said here’s how the North Texas Giving Day works:

“Each participating organization has a profile page, which must be updated and approved by Communities Foundation of Texas annually,” she said. “Donors can go to www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org and search for the Diocese of Fort Worth or Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth to make their contribution on North Texas Giving Day.”

Miller said that “unless a donor restricts their gift to a particular ministry or program of the diocese, all funds contributed [will] benefit seminarians.”

Over the past three years, $43,161 raised during the Giving Day has benefitted seminarian education and formation, Miller said.

The success the diocese has experienced is an example of the event’s broader effects.

According to the North Texas Giving Day website, the endeavor has raised more $119 million for participating nonprofits in those seven years. In 2015, $33 million was raised via 118,000 gifts to 2,020 nonprofits.

In the past three years of the diocese participating in North Texas Giving Day, a total of 219 donors have contributed $69,550. The number of donors during that period has increased 158 percent — from 38 to 98 donors — and the amount of money donated yearly has increased 92 percent from $19,255 to $36,910.

Miller said the Diocese of Fort Worth promotes the event “via individual e-mail blasts, word-of-mouth announcements, social media, and published information in various newsletters and outlets.”

She said that each Catholic school is a participating organization for North Texas Giving Day, and that each school does its own promotion to target audiences.

According to Miller, $2.5 million in bonus funds and prizes raised by Communities Foundation of Texas, will enhance Giving Day donations of $25 to $50,000.

“Bonus funds are not a dollar-for-dollar match,” Miller said. “Each participating nonprofit receives a percentage of the bonus fund pool based on how much money each organization raises.”

And, Miller said, donors can’t use Giving Day donations to satisfy pledges.

The one-day event is not the only way Catholics can contribute to help seminarian education, however.

“Each year, a portion of Annual Diocesan Appeal contributions are distributed to seminarian education and formation, so all are invited to make their gift to the Appeal via commitment form or online,” Miller said.

She said the Bishop’s Guild, a membership organization of lay leaders in the diocese, is also a way to give spiritual and financial support to seminarians and priests.