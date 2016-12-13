Father Warren Murphy, TOR, beloved pastor and teacher, dies at 87

November 14, 2016

Father Warren Murphy, TOR

“He was the most compassionate, empathetic priest I have known in my lifetime.”

That's how Kathy Thome, longtime parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Fort Worth, remembers Father Warren Murphy, TOR, who died November 11 at the age of 87 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania after an extended illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for November 16 at St. Francis Friary — Mt. Assisi in Loretto, Pennsylvania with the Very Reverend Richard L. Davis, TOR, minister provincial as principal celebrant.

Local parishioners will remember Fr. Warren at a Memorial Mass scheduled for January 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. in St. Andrew Church. A reception will follow the liturgy.

Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson asks North Texas Catholics to please keep Fr. Warren’s soul in their prayers.

Arriving in the Diocese of Fort Worth in 1980, the Franciscan friar was the parochial vicar at St. Michael Church in Bedford before serving as pastor of St. Thomas parish from 1981 to 1988. He was then assigned to St. Andrew Church where he worked as pastor for the next 20 years before retiring in 2008. In 2012, Fr. Warren returned to St. Francis Friary — Mt. Assisi where he served in the ministry of prayer.

Thome became acquainted with the dedicated pastor when her husband, John Thome, spearheaded the fundraising campaign to build a parish hall at St. Thomas Church. Fr. Warren’s easy going manner helped the chairman cope with the stress that often comes with soliciting money for a major construction project.

“I remember him telling John when the fundraising wasn't coming in for the new hall, ‘God will provide.’ He was always very down-to-earth and positive,” Thome recalls.

A skilled pianist, Fr. Warren shared his love for music and liturgy with the parish communities he served.

“Throughout his adult life, he had a deep appreciation for fine music and introduced many others to its beauty,” said a spokesman for the order. “Fr. Warren was truly a music man.”

Before entering the Third Order Regular Franciscans of the Province of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1951, the native of East Boston, Massachusetts worked as an organist.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from St. Francis College (now University) in 1956 and completing his theological studies at St. Francis Seminary, Fr. Warren was ordained to the priesthood by the late Bishop George Leech of the Diocese of Harrisburg on May 28, 1960.

During his long and faithful life as a Franciscan, Fr. Warren ministered for 15 years at St. Francis College as both administrator and teacher of chant, music appreciation, music history, and seminary chorus. As the order's superior, he was part of the administrative staff at both St. Francis Seminary in Loretto, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Canada.

Father Tom Stabile, TOR, pastor of St. Andrew Church, says his predecessor had a big heart.

“He came into parish work after many years in formation and teaching and was willing to accept mentoring from priests who were in the diocese at the time,” Fr. Stabile explained. “He learned well and became a very good shepherd.”

Interested in reaching out to the broken, the marginalized, and those discriminated against in society, Fr. Warren started a ministry to gay and lesbian persons, their parents, families, and friends.

“He was approached by families who had children who had ‘come out’ and they didn’t know how to deal with it,” the pastor said recalling the ministry’s early history. “They came to him for counsel and he saw the need to create the ministry. With (the late) Bishop Joseph Delaney’s approval, it became a diocesan ministry.”

What started as a support group for parents grew to include Catholic adults with same-sex attraction.

“He (Fr. Warren) always approached it by having materials that explained what the Church says about it. It was always based on Church teaching,” Fr. Stabile emphasized. “He wanted a safe place where people and their families could talk.”

Fr. Warren was predeceased by his twin sister, Loretta Murphy White, and is survived by four nephews, one niece, and his Franciscan brothers.

Memorial contributions can be made to support retired TOR friars, c/o P.O. Box 137, Loretto, PA 15940.