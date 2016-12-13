At diocese-wide Nun Run, participants get close up look at religious life

August 25, 2016

More than 20 young women participating in the Nun Run pray the Rosary with the Vietnamese Dominican Sisters of the Mary Immaculate Province on August 13. Participants had the opportunity to visit with the sisters at their convent. They also spent time with the Carmelite sisters (not shown). (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

FORT WORTH — “Discerning a vocation is about constantly asking where God is leading us. It’s just about taking the next step with God, not about knowing exactly where God is ultimately calling you,” explained Kim Brown, associate director for Vocations in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Brown’s message was part of the introductory talk at the Nun Run for High School Girls held Aug. 12-14 at the Diocesan Formation Center. A Nun Run is a weekend retreat designed to introduce high school girls to religious communities within the diocese.

Brown encouraged 18 high school girls and four young adult chaperones in attendance to “just keep the door open to God’s will. Sometimes God just wants you to take the next step so you can see what’s around the corner.”

“This is not a typical high school retreat,” she added. “We live the retreat schedule like religious communities do.”

Associate Director of Vocations Kim Brown (center) shares some laughs with a few of the Dominican sisters at the Nun Run. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Participants prayed the Liturgy of the Hours, participated in Mass and meals together, and shared fraternal recreation.

“Fraternal fun is part of religious life,” Brown said.

The retreat included visits with the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, a cloistered community in Arlington, and the Vietnamese Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province in Fort Worth. They also learned about the Kingdom of God Sisters, a lay civil community in the process of becoming a religious order. Brown, who will lead the new order, shared her vocation story as well as the charism and spirituality of the Kingdom of God Sisters.

Brown recalled that as she gave vocation talks around the diocese, she saw a need for something more for high school girls. She said the Nun Run “takes away some of the mystery” and allows students to learn about religious life “in a more intimate way than with a one hour vocation talk.”

At the Carmelite monastery, the girls asked questions and even prayed the Liturgy of the Hours “through the grill” that secludes the cloistered community from the outside world.

With the Dominican sisters, they heard the vocation testimonies of two sisters and a talk about the history of the Dominican order. They also made sacrifice beads, prayed a Rosary and Vespers, which the sisters chanted, and shared dinner with the community.

One of the Nun Run participants, Mackenzie Mason, enjoys a small gift that was given to her and the other participants by the Dominican sisters. All the girls were given a wrapped gift — a small personal mirror — symbolizing that they are the best gift they can share with God and the world. (Photo by Adrean Indolos / NTC)

Angelina Roa, a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller, said “I’ve always wanted to be a teacher so the Dominicans had a real appeal to me because many of them are teachers. To see their joy is amazing.”

Several students noted that the Nun Run dispelled fears about religious life and helped them be more open to God’s will in their lives.

Sarah Stehling, a senior at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, said she attended the Nun Run because “I felt a definite tug at my heart that I should do something…so I thought and prayed about it and then called the vocation office.”

She added that because of her Nun Run experience, “I grew a lot in faith and I’m growing in trust. I look back at all the little steps I’ve taken…and I know that I can let God take away my worries and fears. As long as I’m doing his will, He’ll take care of me.”

Sissel Anderson, a parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle in Lewisville, said that as a recent convert, she knew very little about religious life.

“I was able to get an idea of what religious community is like,” she explained. “I wanted to be able to understand it more and be open to it. I got to see that there’s another option besides marriage.”

Mackenzie Mason attends Sacred Heart Catholic School in Muenster. She said “it’s hard to be open to God’s will and this [retreat] is my way of trying to open up to Him. “Now I’m not afraid of becoming a nun or a sister,” she added.