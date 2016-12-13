40 Days for Life an opportunity to witness to truth and life, Bishop Olson says

October 3, 2016

Bishop Michael Olson blesses the audience during the 40 Days for Life Prayer kickoff rally Sept. 28 outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC) PHOTO GALLERY

FORT WORTH — On September 28, a crowd of approximately 250 lined the sidewalks in front of Planned Parenthood to launch 40 Days for Life, the international peaceful prayer vigil to protect the unborn.

More than 300 from the diocese have committed to spend an hour each week in prayer at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth. Around the world, approximately 700,000 volunteers will pray and fast to end abortion in 636 cities across 36 countries.

Fort Worth is one of the few cities to organize a 24/7 prayer vigil for the duration of the campaign, which ends November 6.

“The national 40 Days for Life office has commended Fort Worth on its exceptional level of participation,” said Bobby Warren, Fort Worth campaign coordinator and a parishioner of St. Patrick Cathedral.

Steve Karlen, Director of North American Campaigns for 40 Days for Life, said, “It’s a distinct minority of campaigns that are 24 hours. But I think an around-the-clock vigil can be the engine of deep transformation. It takes an act of bold faith to believe that prayer and witness can save a life from abortion. But it might take an even bolder act to believe that prayer and witness can save lives and make an impact on our community even when the abortion facility is closed.”

Bishop Michael Olson opened the rally explaining that the campaign’s mission is not exclusively dedicated to life but also provides witness to the truth enlightened by faith to a culture that is enamored with death.

Bobby Warren, director of 40 Days for Life Fort Worth, bows his head in prayer during the kickoff rally on Sept. 28 outside of Planned Parenthood in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

He encouraged the attendees “to speak with a prophetic voice as did Christ, to speak of mercy, justice, compassion, and love. Speaking the truth leads to conversion, a change of heart, and recognition of sin and selfishness.”

40 Days for Life emphasizes a positive, prayerful presence outside abortion facilities to show God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the clinics. The pro-life prayer demonstration began in College Station in 2004. The Diocese of Fort Worth began participating in 2007, when the first nationwide 40 Days for Life effort was launched.

Many who attended the rally were inspired by their children to actively engage in efforts to protect life. Sean and Karen Gillen of Most Blessed Sacrament in Arlington became involved when their son revitalized the Pro-Life Club at Nolan Catholic High School. Kim Kasper of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller volunteered with the Fort Worth chapter because her son, then a student at Texas A&M University, helped organize the first 40 Days for Life.

The Wednesday evening rally included students from nearby schools.

The Nolan Pro-Life Club, which has grown to almost 60 members, will take the Nolan bus for an extracurricular trip to pray at the demonstration, according to the club’s vice-president Madi Rotzoll, who arrived early to sell respect life t-shirts.

Bishop Michael Olson speaks from the back of a pickup truck at the 40 Days for Life kickoff rally. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

Both Bishop Olson and Warren, the Fort Worth campaign coordinator, clarified that protecting life is not a 40-day cause.

Warren explained, “It will take more than 40 days of praying on the sidewalk to end all abortions. But 40 Days for Life enables Planned Parenthood and the greater community to know we are there. It elevates discourse and keeps respect for life in the conversation.”

Warren anticipates the prayer vigil will increase the commitment, participation, and unity of the pro-life movement so that individuals become involved year round. “I hope that those who participate in the 40 Days will also increase their involvement to help women through Rachel’s Vineyard, Gabriel Project, and other crisis pregnancy efforts. The women who are considering abortion need multifaceted support,” he said.

“Ultimately, I view 40 Days for Life as an opportunity for a renewed commitment to Jesus. We can touch souls personally with the love of Christ. We can build one relationship at a time, to get to the root of the issue,” Warren continued.

This year, the 40 Days for Life campaign includes a national bus tour, featuring statewide rallies and vigil stops across all 50 states during the 40 days. On October 29 at 5 p.m., Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, will arrive at the vigil in Fort Worth.

More information and vigil sign-ups can be found at www.40daysFortWorth.com.