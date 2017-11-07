Vocation Awareness Week with Fr. James Flynn

by Fr. James Flynn

Sixth in a series: Father James Flynn, pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Grapevine.



Q. How can parishioners encourage vocations?

I believe parishioners can help foster vocations through fervent prayer, especially in front of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Catholic parents need to take the initiative to speak to their sons about the priesthood, and all parishioners need to help their pastor identify men who may have a vocation to the priesthood.

Q. What advice would you have for a man considering his vocation?

Every Catholic male should take his discernment seriously, and this should include being open to a calling to the priesthood. It is only through prayer and consultation with others that a young man can truly know what God desires for his life. Please be open to God’s will in your life, no matter what path that may take, and if you feel God is calling you to be a priest then please contact your pastor and the diocesan vocations office to help you further uncover God’s will for your life.

Please pray for our young men and women whom God is calling to serve as priests and religious, that they may have the grace of God to hear the call and the support of their family and friends to answer.

