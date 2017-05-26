A heart for the poor

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

May 26 2017

Sometimes, “no” means “not yet.” In the 1960s and ‘70s, Father Robert Thames heard “no” a lot when he requested to be assigned missionary work. When he finally received the “yes,” he made the most of it.

This June, Fr. Thames will celebrate 53 years as a priest for the Diocese of Fort Worth, and he has served 36 of those years in Mexico and Bolivia.

Raised on a dairy farm in Decatur, Texas, Fr. Thames is the eighth of nine children. Monsignor James Tucek impressed the young boy, visiting the family frequently for meals or Bible studies. In fact, Msgr. Tucek made young Robert an offer: “If you decide to become a priest, I will drive you to seminary in San Antonio.”

After high school and college seminary at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, he completed his theology studies at Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium. Fr. Thames said studying four years under faculty who were also involved in the Vatican II Council gave him a strong foundation and great zeal for the Church and priestly work.

Ordained on June 27, 1964 at St. Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth, Fr. Thames pastored churches in Dallas and Longview. While serving as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Breckenridge in 1975, he opened the doors of the rectory to house three refugee families from Cambodia. In turn, they opened his heart and mind to being a missionary priest.

Living Simply isn’t Easy

Fr. Thames described the next few years as “the happiest in my life.” He joined Maryknoll missionaries in the mountains of Bolivia, walking from village to village, some as high as 15,000 feet, to lead Bible studies. Being arrested and threatened during a military takeover did not dissuade him from his efforts; however, working years without a day off finally did. Exhausted, he contracted hepatitis and returned to Breckenridge to recover.

His next foreign assignment in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico lasted 11 years. Throughout his priestly life, Fr. Thames chose to “live with the poor in this time and place, like Jesus did.” In Juarez, he met a like-minded priest who invited him to join Prado, an association of diocesan priests “who aim to be poor apostles for the poor,” according to Fr. Thames.

He explained, “People have an innate recognition of God’s presence in simplicity and humility. The doctrine of Jesus Christ is the same as it’s always been. We’re called to live differently, live simply, to be closer to the people.”

In September 1996, Fr. Thames returned to Bolivia, this time in the bustling city of Santa Cruz, accompanied by a few sisters and lay ministers to help serve a huge parish with six churches.

After more than four years there, he volunteered for a post that had gone unclaimed for a year: to serve remote, rural villages in Cabezas, Bolivia. Fr. Thames was not deterred by the lack of paved roads, running water, or electricity. However, he did have one condition: his sisters and lay ministers would join him.

A Vision for Education

Fr. Thames and his team asked the residents of Cabezas and the villages beyond what they most needed. The universal response was high school education. The first year, 102 students from rural areas came to Cabezas to attend the only public school within 100 miles. They slept on straw pallets in the church. But teacher strikes and poor management quickly convinced Fr. Thames to open his own school.

Nuestra Señora del Carmen School opened in 2004 with funding from the Diocese of Fort Worth. Unlike the public schools in Bolivia, the school provides free books and uniforms, which allows the poorest and most disadvantaged to attend.

In the years since, the school has expanded to add technical training, high school education for adults, special education, boarding for elementary students, and housing for state university students in Santa Cruz and Camiri.

Fr. Thames also made vocational training a requirement for graduation — a move that was met with fanfare by Bolivia’s education department.

Henry Del Castillo is a team leader for Educate the Children-Bolivia, the diocesan program that helps sponsor students and provides for the needs of Nuestra Señora del Carmen School.

“When you look at what he’s done down there, it gives you hope,” he said. “You get the sense that one person can make a difference.”

Although he is 78, Fr. Thames intends to continue his mission. “I plan to work as long as I can. I see too much need to retire. As long as I can do some good, I’ll keep working there.”

