Longtime lector remembers his journey to the Catholic faith

by Jenara Kocks Burgess

North Texas Catholic

Sep 6 2016

Dr. Tom Hoffman poses at the ambo he has read from many times over the last 38 years as a lector for Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls. (Photo by Jenara Kocks Burgess / NTC)

WICHITA FALLS — This summer, as Dr. Tom Hoffman retired after 38 years as a lector trainer at Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls, he reflected on how the Holy Spirit led him from being non-Christian to an active member of the Catholic Church.

“[My wife] Becky and I both say God directs our lives because, you know, we think we’re going to go this direction, and He taps us on the shoulder and says, ‘No, I want you to go in this direction,’” Hoffman said. “We planned to only be here [in Wichita Falls] two years. We planned to be gone in 1970. It’s 2016, and we’re still here.”

Hoffman and his family, including oldest daughter Shellie, moved from the little town of Canyon, Texas, where he was teaching speech and drama at what is now West Texas A&M University, to Wichita Falls in 1968. He began teaching English at what is now Midwestern State University. After 48 years as an associate professor there, he retired from that post late August.

After the move, the Hoffmans became members of Sacred Heart Church. Dr. Hoffman, who was not Catholic, attended Mass faithfully with his wife, a cradle Catholic.

But it was several years before Hoffman got to that point.

Growing up, his mom was a pantheist — or what many people would call a transcendentalist. She felt closest to God in nature so his family didn’t attend church. When he was 10, he became curious about Sunday school and began attending a Methodist Church with friends. When he was 16, he went through a period of doubt and questioning about God and asked that the pastor of his church prove to him that God existed.

“He said to me, ‘you’re a heretic and a blasphemer. Get out of my church and don’t ever come back.’ For nine years, I searched for a relationship with God,” Hoffman said. “I read the Mormon Pearl of Great Price. When I was in the Army, I attended the Mormon Church for 14 months in Germany, and I read Zen Buddhism. I even read parts of the Koran searching for some kind of communication with the supreme being,” he said.

After being in the Army for 40 months and returning to Indiana where he grew up, his friend Bob Sims convinced him to move to Canyon. Sims and his wife, Sandy, also convinced Hoffman to go on a double date with them and a woman they had both met in a class, Becky Fitzpatrick.

“So one Saturday night, we all go to the Avalon Ballroom in Amarillo , and Sunday morning, we went to St. Mary’s Catholic Church…. And I’ve been going to Mass ever since then,” he said.

Hoffman and Becky married Sept. 4, 1964, five months after they met. They will be married 52 years this September.

“She was the most interesting person I had ever met in my entire life,” Hoffman said. “We talked until 3 a.m. on our first date.

“My daughters to this day do not believe we talked to 3 o’clock in the morning — but we did — and we still talk, constantly,” Hoffman continued.

Hoffman said he began instruction to become Catholic three times after they married, and they ended up moving each time before he was baptized. Finally, Hoffman was baptized and confirmed on March 26, 1972 at Sacred Heart. His brother-in-law and sister-in-law were his sponsors. That same day he was asked to become a lector, and he obliged.

Six years later, when the lector trainer at Sacred Heart moved to Seattle, Hoffman was appointed to the position. Not long after that, Sacred Heart’s pastor appointed Hoffman as one of the first two Eucharistic ministers at the parish.

“At the time, they made us wear white robes, and we had to have an altar server stand beside us with the Communion plate they hold to keep the Host from dropping on the floor. That was the most frightening experience of my entire life, the first time I gave Communion. I had nightmares about dropping the Host,” he said.

“Both being an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and lector, in my opinion, it’s a ministry. It’s a calling.”

Hoffman had been lector trainer at Sacred Heart for 38 years when he retired this spring, passing his position to Kirk Shaffer, a longtime member and lector at Sacred Heart.

Hoffman said he will continue to serve as a lector and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at Sacred Heart until he and his wife move to North Carolina to be near their youngest daughter and three of their grandchildren.

“Quite frankly, I take it very, very seriously because to me it makes the experience of the Mass so personal. You internalize it. You’re up there with the priest, the altar servers, and the deacon, and you feel totally involved in the Mass itself. Not that I don’t feel involved when I’m not reading, it’s a sense of the Holy Spirit,” he continued. “When you’re serving in either one of those ministries, the Holy Spirit has to be with you. And you feel moved by the Holy Spirit.”

Hoffman estimates that he has trained 300 lectors at Sacred Heart over the years. His guidelines for training lectors came through his experience in teaching business and professional speaking at West Texas A&M, and consulting with each priest.

In this 2008 photo, Dr. Tom Hoffman poses with the late Al Garcia, a Wichita Falls firefighter, Father Ivor Koch (center left), pastor emeritus, and Father Hoa Nguyen (far right), then-pastor of Sacred Heart Church. The photo was taken during a "note burning ceremony" after the Sacred Heart community had paid off the debt for the renovation of the church.

He also worked with longtime Sacred Heart Worship Coordinator Judy Shaw to write up recommendations and guidelines for lectors, including a dress code. He also pointed out that every lector is given a lector workbook that they are encouraged to use to practice the readings, as well as to learn about the background of the Scripture passages.

Hoffman said he has recruited many lectors after hearing them sing during Mass and said he is grateful to God for the many wonderful people he met at Sacred Heart.

“When you hear them join in song and hear that good voice anywhere near you, you just feel compelled to say, ‘Hey, God needs your voice,’” Hoffman said. “You hear somebody’s voice and you just know.”

Together, Hoffman and his wife have served on numerous committees at Sacred Heart over the years including: the parish's Finance Council, Building Committee, Stewardship Committee, Catholic Daughters Court, Jubilee Club, and the Notre Dame School Board. They have also served on the boards of various community organizations.

Hoffman, who has held a real estate broker’s license for 40 years and owned his own Century 21 franchise for 12 years, also helped Sacred Heart obtain their current pastoral center, where the church offices are. And he helped the Diocese of Fort Worth obtain the land for the Catholic Campus Center at MSU.

“The bottom line of this whole thing is I never really planned on becoming Catholic,” he said. “I mean, God gave me the gift of my wife, Becky, and I give her all the credit in the world of my becoming Catholic.”

Published




