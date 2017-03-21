Take 5 with Father: Sharing joy with all of God's creation

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

3 days ago

Fr. Manuel Holguin (NTC photo/Susan Moses)



He is: Father Manuel Holguin, parochial administrator of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fort Worth. He is also associate vocations director for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

He was ordained at St. Patrick Cathedral on June 9, 2012.

Previously, he has served at Immaculate Conception Church in Denton, St. Matthew Parish in Arlington, and St. John the Apostle Parish in North Richland Hills.

Family life: Fr. Holguin comes from a close-knit family in Chihuahua, Mexico. He has two sisters and two brothers, including a fraternal twin. His grandmother “was a devout Catholic who introduced me to the faith. When I was a child, she told my mother that I will be a priest, but my mother didn’t believe it.” Many years later, “I told my grandmother I was going to seminary and she said, ‘I knew it.’ She was so happy.”

The call: He had earned a degree in accounting and was working as an auditor, planning to marry his girlfriend, when a friend invited him on a retreat. “It was amazing, the most beautiful thing in my life. I was 24 years old, and I had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ.” Two weeks later, the same friend invited Fr. Holguin on another retreat. “I did not know it was a vocational retreat. But I felt strongly God calling me to the priesthood. It changed my life totally.”

Discerning the call to serve the Fort Worth Diocese took much longer. “In my fourth year of seminary in Mexico, I met Father Kyle Walterscheid and he invited me to join the diocese. It was a different culture, a different language, but I felt a call to be a missionary, not to live in my comfort zone.” Every time he visited his sister in Fort Worth, he saw the great need for priests here. He became a seminarian for our diocese in his seventh year of seminary.

The best thing about being a priest: “I love being close to God, serving people, and celebrating the mystery of the sacraments. God gives me joy that no one else, or nothing else, can offer.”

Two of his sister’s children attend St. Peter the Apostle School. When Fr. Holguin attends field trips or plays soccer with the students, “I get to be a priest and an uncle.”

All creatures great and small: “I love pets.” His church office has a large fish tank, and he shares his home with six frogs in an aquarium (“I have named them, but I can’t tell them apart”), a cat, and a miniature French poodle. Tina and Frida pray with him on the couch each morning.

Spiritual guides: “All Catholics should read The Confessions of St. Augustine. I like how St. Augustine refers to God as ‘my love,’ ‘my beauty,’ and many other names. How he expresses who God is to him is very powerful.”

Favorite saints include “the Blessed Mother, she’s a queen.” He admires St. Ignatius of Antioch for his “passion for the Lord. St. Ignatius said, ‘my biggest desire is to see God face to face; do not impede me from God.’” He appreciates the spirituality of St. John of the Cross and St. Teresa of Avila.

The takeaway: Fr. Holguin wants everyone to know “God loves them, unlike any other. When you find this love, you will desire nothing else. Nothing else can compare.”

Take 5 with Father Manuel Holguin, parochial administrator of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fort Worth. He is also associate vocations director for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Published



