Eight tips to praying a family Rosary

6 days ago

How to pray a family Rosary:

Personalize it: Each family member should have their own rosary. Children may play with it. Girls may wear it as a necklace. Boys will try to use it as a lasso. That’s fine. It helps them become familiar with a rosary. Eventually they will learn and grow in reverence for their rosary.

Create a habit: Set a time that is comfortable for your family and that works without adding stress. When it doesn’t happen, don’t give up entirely, just pick it up again the next day.

Create a space: Set the tone for prayer so young children understand this is different than other family activities. If possible, light a candle and play some soft, background instrumental music.

Start small: Be patient. Don’t try to complete an entire Rosary the first time you gather together in prayer, particularly if you have young children. Start with a decade and build over time.

Keep it simple: The Rosary is a great way for young children to learn the Hail Mary, Our Father, and Apostle’s Creed and to learn about the lives of Jesus and His Mother Mary.

Involve all family members: If children have a role, they will participate more fully and be more attentive. Let them lead a reflection or the prayers depending on their age.

Opportunity to teach: Use the Rosary as a starting point to teach children about other aspects of their faith. Children are curious and will ask questions. Pause in prayer as necessary to answer their questions. As they get older, you can hold their questions until prayer is complete.

Just start: There’s no time like the present and no place like home.

