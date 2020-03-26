God Catches Flying Arrows: The Three Plenary Indulgences Explained

Imagine an arrow flying toward a target. You are the arrow. God is the target.
The Greek verb for “sin” is hamartánein — the same word used when an archer “misses the mark.” When you commit a grave sin, you are “missing the mark,” or moving away from God. If you keep going in the wrong direction, you are missing out on eternal life with God by moving away from relationship with Him. The Roman Catholic Church calls this “eternal punishment.”
If you want to hit the bullseye, you must stop aiming at your sins and, with God’s grace, aim your arrow toward the Lord’s heart. Turning away from your sins is often a painful process requiring a journey of purification. Sins are wiped away through the sacrament of Reconciliation, but the disorder and effects created by sin can still remain. The Roman Catholic Church calls this “temporal punishment.” Purification from temporal punishment can happen in this life or in purgatory. Thankfully, God loves us so much He allows us to correct the record — without the suffering that usually accompanies purification — through works of devotion, penance, charity, or with an indulgence.
But you must accept the new direction of your arrow. God will never force you to love Him. If you choose not to re-aim toward God, the Roman Catholic Church calls this choice “unrepentant mortal sin.”
Imagine Jesus reaching through the air to adjust the flight of the off-course arrow (you) until it is aimed straight at His most Sacred Heart abounding with mercy. This is a plenary or “full” indulgence. It’s nothing less than full because He frees you from all the temporal punishment your sins warrant. It’s like a mercy “boost” to get you going in the right direction again, toward the best relationship with God that you can have.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of suffering, so it’s an important time to receive mercy boosts. This is why, according to Bishop Michael Olson’s pastoral letter on March 24, Pope Francis has imparted three special plenary indulgences during these “trying times.”
Usually, receiving an indulgence involves sacramental Confession, the Eucharist, praying for the pope’s intentions, and a special prayer to accept the “mercy boost” to re-aim your arrow. During this time of quarantine, though, you can make some adjustments:
Here are the three ways to obtain these special full indulgences. Stick to one per day if you can receive more than one. These indulgences are also available to those who have died, so if you have lost a loved one, you can pray for this indulgence on their behalf to re-aim their arrow toward God.
In a time of so much suffering, we can take comfort in God’s extra-special mercy boosts. So, if your arrow is headed toward some grave sin to the left of God’s elbow, don’t worry. He’s reaching out to help you adjust your course straight toward His heart.
